Language Row Erupts: Who Is Sushil Kedia, the Man Who Said ‘Kya Karna Hai Bol’ to Raj Thackeray? | Image: Republic

Maharashtra Language Row: As Maharashtra’s language war intensifies, prominent investor Sushil Kedia has found himself at the centre of a storm after a bold social media post challenging MNS chief Raj Thackeray over the Marathi language issue. The episode has triggered sharp political reactions, vandalism at his office, and a public apology, all amid rising street tensions across the state.

The Tweet That Sparked a Storm

Sushil Kedia, founder and CEO of Kedianomics, a SEBI-registered investment advisory firm, expressed frustration over hostility towards non-Marathi speakers in Mumbai through a provocative post on X (formerly Twitter). Reacting to reports of violence against those not speaking Marathi, Kedia wrote:

“I don’t know Marathi properly even after living for 30 years in Mumbai… If I take pratigya, I won’t learn Marathi. Kya karna hai bol?”

The post, directly aimed at Raj Thackeray, quickly escalated into a heated online exchange, drawing sharp backlash from MNS supporters who accused Kedia of insulting Marathi pride.

The post instantly triggered MNS, which hit back:

“This attitude is the problem. the person also got beaten because he said demeaning things about Marathi. There are a lot of people who say brother, I don’t know Marathi can you please speak in Hindi and no one beats them.”

Kedia retorted:

“Shut up and stop justifying goondagiri. Everyone is civil and polite always that we need help please speak in so and so language. Ye Gundagirdi public nahi karti asafal rajneetigya karte hain to just grab attention> Dont justify, apoligize for gundagiri or go to jail.”

MNS Workers Vandalise Kedia’s Office

The online dispute soon spilled onto the streets. On Saturday morning, five MNS workers stormed Kedia’s office in Mumbai’s Worli, hurling coconuts and chanting slogans in support of Raj Thackeray. Videos showed chaos as staff scrambled to close the office, with security personnel attempting to control the situation. Mumbai Police later detained the attackers, and an investigation is underway.

The incident occurred in the backdrop of Kedia’s comments on social media, which were made after reports emerged of a sweet shop owner in Mira Road being assaulted by MNS workers for not speaking Marathi.

Sushil Kedia Issues Public Apology

Amid rising tensions, Kedia, while speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, clarified that while he regretted the manner of his message, he did not regret its essence. He stated:

“I regret how I said, but don’t regret what I said.”

Kedia explained that his post was made in a “wrong state of mind” under stress and duress, adding that the growing atmosphere of fear and violence around the Marathi language issue had led him to overreact. He emphasised that his difficulty with Marathi was not due to unwillingness but a lack of fluency despite living in Mumbai for 30 years.

He further urged calm, stating that his remarks were being manipulated for political gain, and expressed appreciation for Raj Thackeray’s leadership on issues like Hindutva and nationalism while maintaining his stand against linguistic intolerance.

Who Is Sushil Kedia?

Sushil Kedia is an experienced investor and market analyst with over 25 years of expertise in both domestic and international markets. He has held prominent positions at hedge funds, investment banks, and proprietary trading desks, and his opinions on Indian equities are frequently published in business news outlets.

He specialises in technical and quantitative analysis. According to public disclosures, Kedia has stock stakes in over 45 companies, with an estimated portfolio value of more over Rs 3,100 crore. On LinkedIn, he promotes himself as having a professional network "where anyone who matters in Indian equities is no more than two phone calls away."

Maharashtra’s Language War Hits Streets

The tensions have now spilled onto the streets with protests, detentions, and street clashes erupting across Maharashtra.