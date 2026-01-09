Language Row Hits Kerala, Karnataka: Kannadigas Protest Controversial Bill Seeking To Make Malayalam First Language In Border Schools

New Delhi: While the southern states have usually protested time and again against Hindi imposition from the Centre, a fresh inter-state language row has emerged between two neighbouring states Karnataka and Kerala over the proposed Malayalam Language Bill, 2025. The new legislation by the Kerala government allegedly mandates Malayalam as the compulsory first language in Kannada-medium schools in the state, even in the border region of Kasargod, where Kannada is currently the primary language of instruction.

As the language-row intensified in bordering areas like Kasargod, with strong opposition from the Kannada speaking communities in the region, the Karnataka Border Areas Development Authority said that Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has assured a thorough review of the Bill.

The Kannadigas in the bordering areas have claimed that the Kerala government is attempting to impose Malayalam as the compulsory first language in schools, even in regions where Kannada is currently the primary medium of instruction.

What Is The Controversy?

At present, Kannada is the first language of instruction in several parts of Kasargod, including Kannada medium schools. Students in these schools usually opt for Hindi, Sanskrit, or Urdu as their second language. However, the proposed Malayalam Language Bill, 2025 aims to change that, making Malayalam the first language in all the schools in the region. The Kerala government aims to enforce this in all government and private schools, even in Kannada-medium ones, from classes 1 to 10.

Why Are Kannadigas Protesting?

Kannada-speaking residents in the bordering areas, including Kasargod, fear that the Bill will undermine their linguistic rights. Educational experts say that it will also place an additional academic burden on Kannada-speaking students, affect students' educational continuity and future career prospects, and also dilute the cultural and linguistic identity of the region.

The move has triggered widespread dissatisfaction among communities residing in the border regions. They have demanded withdrawal or amendment of the Bill to make sure it protects language diversity.

Karnataka Border Delegation Meets Kerala Governor

A delegation from the Karnataka Border Area Development Authority (KBADA) met Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, urging him to intervene and review the controversial Bill. The delegation requested the Governor to ensure that the proposed legislation be halted, and cited its potential impact on Kannada-speaking students in linguistically sensitive border regions like Kasargod.

The language row has now escalated into a major inter-state political issue, with the Siddaramaiah-run Karnataka government hitting out at the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government saying that India’s unity rests on respecting every language and a citizen’s right to learn in their mother tongue.