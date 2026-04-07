Largest Easter Gathering in New Delhi: Ankit Sajwan Ministries Draws 14,000+ Worshippers

New Delhi: In what is being described as one of the largest Easter congregations in the national capital, Ankit Sajwan Ministries brought together over 14,000 worshippers for a grand celebration marked by faith, music and spiritual reflection.

Held in New Delhi, the gathering saw thousands of believers come together to commemorate Easter, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ in an atmosphere filled with devotion and jubilation.

A Celebration Of Faith & Resurrection

From the outset, the service carried a strong sense of anticipation, with attendees participating in collective prayer, worship and fellowship. The event featured powerful musical performances, choreographed presentations and moments of deep spiritual engagement, reflecting the core message of hope and renewal associated with Easter.

The highlight of the celebration was a message delivered by Ankit Sajwan, who emphasised themes of restoration, redemption and new beginnings.

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“The resurrection of Jesus is not just another moment in history. It is the living reality that is available for all to experience today,” he told the gathering.

Growing Spiritual Movement In Delhi-NCR

Over the years, Ankit Sajwan Ministries has emerged as a significant spiritual movement in the Delhi-NCR region, drawing large weekly congregations. What began as a modest initiative has grown into a thriving faith community, attracting people from diverse backgrounds.

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Under Sajwan’s leadership, the ministry has focused on Biblical teaching and community-building, fostering what followers describe as a deeper spiritual connection and sense of purpose.

Beyond A Single Celebration

Organisers highlighted that the message of Easter extends beyond a single day of observance. The ministry reiterated its commitment to guiding individuals towards what it describes as a “lifestyle of victory”, rooted in faith and personal transformation.