Lashkar-Linked Module Set Up Base in Kolkata, Contacted Through Signal, Poster PDFs Sent From Bangladesh

New Delhi: In a fresh development on the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module operating out of Bangladesh, it has now come to light that the anti-India posters put up by the terrorist outfit in Delhi and Kolkata, were printed in Kolkata.

It has been reported that Shabbir Ahmed Lone (also known as Shabbir Shah), the key figure in this cross-border network, had sent the PDF file of the poster from Bangladesh. Reports indicated that the Lashkar module had established a base in Kolkata at Shabbir's behest. A house was rented on the outskirts of Kolkata at a monthly rent of Rs 8,000.

Shabbir had transferred over Rs 80,000 to this base in Kolkata, and was about to transfer more, to purchase weapons.

Police sources say that the members of this module were in contact with Shabbir, through the encrypted app, Signal. A person identified as Umar Farooq from Malda in West Bengal had been in frequent contact with Shabbir.

Reports also indicate that Shabbir was planning to bring all the Bangladeshi nationals arrested from Tamil Nadu to Kolkata, in order to take them back to Bangladesh, after the terrorist attacks.

Terrorist Groups Active in Bangladesh

According to intelligence agencies, an entire brigade of the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, is currently stationed in Bangladesh. Pakistani terrorist organisations are also expanding their presence in the country.

In addition to this, it has been found out that several local terrorist groups are also active in Bangladesh. This includes the Ansarullah Bangla Team, linked to the Al-Qaeda, the JMB, linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba, the Islamic Student Camp, a radical group, the new JMB, which is linked to the ISIS. Besides the Lashkar and Jaish outfits, Huji is the most active organization.

The Arrests in Bangladesh

Earlier on Sunday, eight suspects, including a Bangladeshi citizen, were arrested for planning a terrorist plot in Tamil Nadu.

Six accused, Mizanur Rahman, Mohammad Shabat, Umar, Mohammad Litan, Mohammad Shahid, and Mohammad Ujjal, were arrested from Tamil Nadu and taken to Delhi.