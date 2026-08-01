Lashkar Terrorist Latief Bhat Behind Anantnag-Kulgam Twin Attacks; Victims Asked Religion Before Being Killed, Say Sources

Srinagar/Anantnag: A single local Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist has been identified by Jammu and Kashmir Police sources as the perpetrator of two separate attacks in south Kashmir within a span of nine days, one targeting a police personnel and the other two non-local labourers.

According to the sources, Latief Bhat (allegedly having links to LeT) carried out both operations independently using an AK-47 assault rifle. On 22 July, he killed Head Constable Ashiq Hussain in Anantnag. On 31 July, the same militant shot dead two Hindu migrant labourers, Deepak and Bhupinder, in Kulgam. Police sources stated that only two rounds were fired in the Kulgam incident.

Family members of the Kulgam victims have alleged that the labourers were questioned about their religion, caste and community before being killed. One relative of Deepak said: “My nephew was asked about his caste and community by the terrorists.” Sources described the sequence as the attackers establishing the victims’ religious identity prior to opening fire.

The nature of the Kulgam killings has prompted comparisons in some quarters to the earlier Pahalgam-style targeting of civilians after identity checks, though police sources have so far limited their public comments to attributing both recent attacks to Latief Bhat acting alone.

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