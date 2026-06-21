Last Birthday Party: 2 Killed As BMW Z4 Crashes In Badlapur, Video Shows Them Speeding At 251 Kmph Before Death

Mumbai: Three people returning from a birthday party met a tragic fate after their BMW Z4 crashed into a divider on the Mumbai-Vadodara Highway in Badlapur, Maharashtra, on Sunday. The horrific accident left a man and a woman dead and another seriously injured.

One of the deceased had just turned 24 on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified in reports as Yogesh Negi and Rebecca Jacob, both of whom were in their early 20s.

The injured person has been identified as Angad Gill. Gill is undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital in Kalyan. Police said the trio was returning after celebrating Negi’s birthday when the accident took place.

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Video Recording Of Speeding Car

Before dying, one of the occupants of the luxury car had recorded a video showing the car’s speedometer purportedly touching 251 kmph, just moments before the fatal crash.

The video has been posted on social media. The authenticity of the video has not been independently verified.

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Police said they are verifying whether the video was recorded during the same trip.

Car Flipped Several Times After Crash

According to police, the BMW convertible was travelling on an under-construction Mumbai-Vadodara highway stretch near Badlapur when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car hit the divider and flipped several times before landing on the road.

The impact was so severe that the front part of the vehicle was severely damaged with parts of the car scattered on the road.

Body Parts Scattered On Road

The intensity of the crash was so high that the body parts of the deceased were scattered on the highway over 500 meters.