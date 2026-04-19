'Last Chance to Surrender Before April 29': PM Modi Warns TMC 'Goons, Syndicates' at West Bengal Rally

Bishnupur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over allegations of corruption, issuing what he termed a "last chance" to "goons and syndicates" and asking them to surrender ahead of the 2026 West Bengal elections.

Addressing an election rally for the BJP in Bishnupur, PM Modi said, "I am giving one last chance to all TMC goons, syndicates, and corrupt elements. Surrender at your nearest police station before April 29. No one will be spared after May 4. The mafia of Bishnupur and TMC's syndicate, listen carefully, this will no longer be tolerated."

Listing promises for women in West Bengal, he said that women will receive free rations and Rs 36,000 annually with the 'Maatri Shakti Bharosa Card' if the BJP comes to power in the state.

He said, "The safety of sisters and your prosperity are the priorities of the BJP. Even now, due to the corruption of the TMC government, the women of Bengal do not receive the benefits they receive under the BJP government in neighbouring states of Assam, Tripura, Odisha and Bihar. If the BJP government is formed in Bengal, poor women will receive free rations, and no one will be able to steal their rations."

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"The BJP government in Bengal will provide assistance of up to 1.5 lakh rupees to women under the PM Awas Yojana to build permanent homes. There's a lot of buzz right now about the 'Maatri Shakti Bharosa Card.' Every sister in Bengal is very happy about it; through this, every sister in Bengal will receive 36,000 rupees every year," the Prime Minister added.

Women make up a large vote share for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's TMC. Both the BJP and TMC are trying to appeal to women electors ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

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The TMC has announced its own welfare initiative, the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, under which women in the general category receive Rs 1,500 per month, while SC/ST women receive Rs 1,700. Additionally, unemployed youth are promised Rs 1,500 as monthly assistance.

The West Bengal Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the counting of votes set for May 4.