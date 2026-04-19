'TMC Betrayed Women': PM Modi Tears Into Mamata At Bengal Rally After Constitution Amendment Bill Falls in Lok Sabha

Bishnupur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack against the Trinamool Congress after the Opposition voted against the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, saying that women are challenging the 'Maha Jungle Raj' in West Bengal.

Addressing an election rally for the BJP in Bishnupur, PM Modi called the falling of amendments to the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam a "conspiracy" by the TMC and Congress. He alleged that the TMC betrayed the women of West Bengal.

Referring to the Mamata Banerjee government, "nirmam sarkar", the Prime Minister said, “This atmosphere, enthusiasm, love and exuberance is a symbol of anger against the 'nirmam sarkar' (ruthless government). This is the sacred land of Maa Sharada, and many women are present here. BJP is identified with women's empowerment and safety, which is why women bless the BJP the most. We want the role of daughters to be expanded in the making of Viksit Bharat. We want more women to participate in politics.”

"However, you saw what happened in the Parliament. TMC once again betrayed the sisters of Bengal. Women wanted 33 per cent reservation, and Modi ensured it. Bengal wanted it to be implemented from 2029. But TMC did not want women to be MLAs and MPs in large numbers, because women are challenging their 'Maha Jungle Raj'. TMC, along with Congress, did a conspiracy, and they did not let the women's reservation bill pass," he added.

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Further, invoking the BJP's poll plank, he accused the TMC of breaking laws to benefit illegal immigrants.

"The TMC breaks all the laws to benefit infiltrators. TMC is giving reservations based on religion, choking the sentiment of the Constitution," PM Modi said.

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Recalling the row over President Droupadi Murmu's visit to West Bengal for the 9th International Santal Conference, PM Modi said, "Today, the entire world honours President Droupadi Murmu Ji, but the tribal-opposing TMC insults her.

Here in Bengal, when President Ji came, the whole country saw how TMC insulted her. Bengal's sisters will never forget the insult to the President."

PM Modi's remarks come after the Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha voted against the Constitution Amendment Bill on Friday. The Lok Sabha took up the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill together for passing. In the division that took place on the Constitution Amendment Bill following the debate on the three bills, 298 members voted in favour and 230 against.

Women make up a large vote share for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's TMC. Both the BJP and TMC are trying to appeal to women electors ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

The TMC has announced the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, stating that women in the general category will receive Rs 1,500 per month, SC/ST women Rs 1,700, and unemployed youth Rs 1,500 as pocket money.

Assembly polls in West Bengal are scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and 29, with counting of votes slated for May 4.