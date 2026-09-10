‘Law Is Already In Place’: INDI Bloc Faces Fresh Trouble As Omar Rejects Congress’ ‘Vande Mataram’ Stand

Srinagar: The simmering differences between INDIA bloc allies Congress and the National Conference (NC) have come out in the open over the 'Vande Mataram' row, with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah openly distancing his party from the Congress' stand and insisting that the existing law must be followed at official events.

Abdullah stated that he did not want the issue to become a political topic and that government officials were required to follow the law. He also stated that the NC would not object if a future Congress-led administration sought to remove the clause in Parliament.

The remarks come amid growing differences between the two INDIA bloc allies over the national song, after the full version of 'Vande Mataram' was played at the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) on Monday in the presence of Abdullah and NC chief Farooq Abdullah.

'This Is A Statutory Obligation': Omar Abdullah

Explaining his position, Abdullah said the Congress should have opposed the provision when it was introduced in Parliament rather than objecting to its implementation now.

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"They could have stopped this through Parliament. But the law is already in place. When there is an event attended by two governors, a lieutenant governor and the acting Chief Justice of our High Court, the national anthem would obviously be played. Now, under the law, wherever the national anthem is played, the prescribed standards for Vande Mataram have also become mandatory," he told reporters.

He further said that while the NC has never adopted 'Vande Mataram' as a party position, it has to follow the legal requirements governing official functions.

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"So, what does the Congress want? This is a statutory obligation. If the Congress returns to power, they can revoke it in the Parliament. We will have no problem with that. We have never accepted Vande Mataram as a party, but we need to fulfil the constitutional obligations," he added.

Congress Objects To Full Rendition

Despite being members of the INDIA group, the controversy has pushed the Congress and the NC against one another. The Congress has maintained that alliance partners should adhere to the 1937 working committee resolution, which mandated that just the first two stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' be performed.

The Congress objected to the full recital of the national song during the Jammu and Kashmir Film Festival. The party has taken a similar stance in Karnataka, where the Congress government has ordered that just the first two stanzas shall be sung at official functions.

The disagreement has escalated friction within the coalition, as the Congress provides outside backing to Abdullah's government and has six MLAs in the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

NC Says Party Ideology Should Not Affect Government Protocol

Meanwhile, NC leaders have insisted on keeping political viewpoints separate from formal government norms.

The party has also stated that participation in the singing should not be coerced, stating that "anyone who wants to sing Vande Mataram can do so and no one will be forced".