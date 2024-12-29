Law Will Take Its Own Course in Theater Stampede Case: Telangana DGP | Image: x

Hyderabad: Telangana DGP Jitender said on Sunday that law would take its own course in the case related to the death of a woman in a stampede here during the premiere show of the blockbuster film 'Pushpa-2'.

Actor of the film Allu Arjun, is an accused in this case.

Reacting to a query during a year-end press conference here, the top police officer, however, refused to elaborate much, saying the matter is sub judice.

"The case is already under investigation. The court is also looking into this. It is sub judice also. Moreover, law will take its own course. This is what I have to say. Nothing more," Jitender said.

A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was injured on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad when fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of 'Pushpa 2' movie.

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.