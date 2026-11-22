Mumbai: A disturbing video showing a group of minor boys brutally assaulting a young couple inside a public garden in Mumbai’s Kurla area has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread public outrage and raising serious questions about safety in the city's public spaces.

The incident took place at the Pramod Mahajan Garden in Kurla (West), located near Phoenix Mall. According to police officials, the victims—a young man and woman from Navi Mumbai—were visiting the municipal park and taking photographs when a group of eight to ten minor boys approached them and began passing vulgar remarks. When the couple objected to the harassment, the verbal altercation quickly escalated into violence.

In the widely circulated footage, the group of boys—reportedly aged between 12 and 16—can be seen surrounding the couple and blocking their exit.

Several of the juveniles aggressively punch and kick the young man while others strike him with wooden sticks. The woman is seen desperately trying to intervene and shield him before the two eventually manage to break free and escape the premises.

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Taking swift cognisance of the viral clip, the Ghatkopar Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against eight minors.

The accused have been booked under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including sections on unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons, intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace, and criminal intimidation.

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Police confirmed that several of the identified juveniles, all residents of Ghatkopar (East), have been detained and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

Authorities have also issued formal notices to the parents of the accused boys and are recording statements to determine if there was any prior dispute, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining absconding youths.

The brazen daytime attack has triggered a political storm and citizen protests. Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya shared the clip on social media, condemning the violence and announcing a visit to the site.

Leaders across party lines, including Shiv Sena (UBT), also denounced the incident. Meanwhile, activists gathered outside the park to protest against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), questioning the lack of adequate security and watchmen inside municipal gardens.

In response to the backlash, Mumbai Police issued a stern warning stating that miscreants harassing citizens in public spaces will not be spared under any circumstances.