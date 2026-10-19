Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Firing At Tiger Shroff, Threatens Those Working With Salman Khan

Mumbai: The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has allegedly claimed responsibility for the firing incident targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area and issued a fresh threat to members of the film industry who continue to work with actor Salman Khan.

Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt after unidentified assailants opened fire at his vehicle on Sunday evening, October 18. The actor's driver was injured in the incident, while the firing triggered a police investigation into the identity of the attackers and the motive behind the attack.

According to reports, a message attributed to Anil Pandit, an alleged associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed that Pandit and Harman Sandhu were responsible for the attack. The message alleged that Tiger Shroff had previously been contacted and warned but had ignored the instructions.

The post also warned members of the Mumbai film industry against continuing to work with Salman Khan, threatening that those who failed to heed the warning could be targeted next.

Advertisement

However, the authenticity of the claim has not been independently established, and the alleged gang's involvement remains subject to verification.

Salman Khan Mention In Alleged Gang Message

The reference to Salman Khan in the alleged message has drawn attention to the actor's long-running security concerns following repeated threats attributed to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Advertisement

According to the message, Tiger Shroff was targeted for allegedly ignoring the group's warnings and maintaining professional associations with Salman Khan. The message reportedly held Pandit and Sandhu responsible for the action and extended the threat to others in the film industry.

The warning has raised fresh concerns over the safety of Bollywood personalities, particularly those who have professional links with Salman Khan.

Neither the allegations in the message nor the claimed connection between the firing and Tiger Shroff's association with Salman Khan should be treated as established facts at this stage.

What Happened In Mumbai's Juhu?

The firing took place on Sunday evening in Mumbai's Juhu area when Tiger Shroff was leaving after a football match. Three men riding a motorcycle allegedly approached the actor's vehicle and opened fire before fleeing the spot.

The actor escaped without injuries. His driver sustained a gunshot injury, according to initial reports.

Police are investigating the incident and examining available evidence to identify the assailants and establish the sequence of events. A person was also reportedly detained for questioning in connection with the case.

The investigation is expected to establish whether the attack was linked to the alleged threats or involved another motive.

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang And Previous Threats

The alleged claim of responsibility has brought renewed scrutiny to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which has been linked in previous reports to threats against Salman Khan.

In April 2024, gunmen opened fire outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai. The incident prompted heightened security concerns surrounding the actor.

The gang has also been associated in reports with threats and other high-profile criminal cases. However, the alleged involvement of the group in the attack on Tiger Shroff remains unverified.