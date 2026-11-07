Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Key Operative, Harry Boxer, Detained in US; to Be Brought Back to India

New Delhi: Harry Boxer, whose real name is Harichand Jat, an active operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been detained by United States (US) authorities in California following inputs from Delhi Police Special Cell and Haryana Special Task Force (STF), according to sources on Saturday.

Originally from the Bamsur area of Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district, Boxer allegedly played a key role in operating the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's extortion network from abroad. He earned the nickname 'Boxer' after learning boxing during his stay in Jaipur. Initially, he prepared for competitive examinations and also worked as a boxing coach before allegedly entering the world of crime.

Several criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, assault, firing and extortion threats to businessmen, are registered against him. His name has surfaced in several criminal cases across Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana. Boxer's name has also surfaced in connection with the firing incident at comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada. He was also allegedly involved in issuing threats to Bollywood personalities Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh and Tusshar Kapoor.

According to sources, Boxer had claimed responsibility for the firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence and subsequently issued threats to Bollywood personalities through social media posts and audio messages. Following his detention in California, Indian agencies are expected to initiate the necessary legal process to bring him back to India. The process is likely to be coordinated through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), India's nodal agency.

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Further details regarding his detention are awaited. Earlier last month, Harry Boxer, who is part of the Randeep Malik gang, was linked to the network involved in supplying weapons in connection with the firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff, Delhi Police said, adding that four people, including two women, have been arrested in the case.

Speaking to ANI, Praveen Tripathi, DCP, Special Cell, said the arrested accused were operating on instructions received from Anil Pandit through encrypted communication channels and social media. "Anil Pandit and Harry Boxer are part of Randeep Malik gang, whose name has recently surfaced in connection with extortion calls and incidents of firing... They were in contact through encrypted channels, from which they received all their instructions, which they then followed," DCP, Special Cell Tripathi said.

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Earlier in April, Special Task Force (STF) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Rahul Lodha, while speaking to ANI about the arrest of a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member in Kolar, said that an investigation into a ransom demand and a threatening video had established links to Harry Boxer.

"In a related case of SIT, a complainant received a ransom demand from an individual named Harry Boxer, who claims to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The victim also received a threatening video, which led to an investigation by the Police. Upon investigation, the video was traced back to Nirmal Tiwari of UP, who was then arrested," he said.

He added, “During interrogation, it was revealed that he was hired by a person named Anand Mishra to shoot the video, which was a connecting link to Harry Boxer… We have also arrested Anand Mishra. Upon interrogation, it was found that the financial support was provided by Jaiprakash Dara, who was taken into custody from Rajasthan.”

"A total of three people have been taken into custody regarding the case… Anand Mishra and Jaiprakash Dara have prior criminal records and were also members of a gang…” he stated. Earlier in March, PRO Police Rajesh Dandotiya said that a businessman named Sanjay had received an international call and a threatening voice note on WhatsApp from a person identifying himself as Harry Boxer. The caller allegedly demanded Rs 15 crore and threatened to harm the businessman if the demand was not met.

"The victim, Sanjay, received an international call and a voice note via WhatsApp. In the voice note, the caller identified himself as 'Harry Boxer' and claimed to be a member of a Bishnoi gang. He demanded a ransom of Rs 15 crore from Sanjay and issued a threat of harm if the demand was not met. An FIR is currently being registered at the Tukoganj Police Station regarding this incident, and the matter has been taken up for investigation," he told ANI.

“Recently, similar incidents have occurred in the surrounding areas, wherein such voice notes are reaching numerous individuals. Taking cognisance of the matter, an FIR has been registered, and security cover has also been provided to the victim... Sanjay is a businessman.”