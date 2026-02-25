Lawrence Bishnoi's Lawyer Attacked: Case Registered At Kashmiri Gate Police Station After Multiple Shots Fired At Car

New Delhi: After Lawrence Bishnoi's lawyer Deepak Khatri was attacked with several bullets being fired at his car near New Delhi's Kashmere Gate, a case has been registered under sections 109(1)/3(5) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 25/27 Arms Act on his complaint, Delhi Police said on Wednesday (February 25).

"This incident happened around 10 pm. I was sitting in the front. We were told that around two or three people fired at us. One of the people with us, Sandeep, got shot. We had not received any threat, but we know that something is fishy. Let's see if anyone takes responsibility for this," Deepak Khatri said.

As per reports, the lawyer was travelling in his car when bikers suddenly surrounded his vehicle and opened fire with pistols on Tuesday night. Bullets hit the car's windows and gate. Visuals from the scene showed the shattered windshield of the vehicle.

Five people were in the car when the incident took place. One of them namely Sandeep, was shot in the shoulder. Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the attackers, who fled from the scene after the shootout.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Raja Banthia said that the firing allegedly occured when the complainants were returning home. He confirmed that Bishnoi's lawyer, Khatri, is in a stable condition now.

Joint Commissioner of Police (CP) Madhur Verma said that Khatri has also reportedly been receiving threats from had received threats from Pakistani gangster, Shahzad Bhatti. "They were travelling to ISBT in their car in the Kashmiri Gate area at around 10:30 am. According to preliminary information, three unidentified assailants on a scooter, one of whom was armed, opened fire. We are investigating all angles," he said.

Advertisement

Lawrence Bishnoi is an Indian gangster and the leader of a large organised crime syndicate often referred to as the Bishnoi gang. He first gained notoriety around 2010-2012 and has been linked to serious crimes such as extortion, targeted murder, drug and arms trafficking and violent attacks across multiple Indian states including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and beyond.

His group has been connected to high-profile cases like the murder of Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala and the killing of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. He has continued to operate even though he is imprisoned, using associates to carry out activities.

Further details are awaited as investigation remains underway.