sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AP Dhillon | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya | IC 814 | Paralympics 2024 | Manipur Drone Attack |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Facebook Post Reveals Why Punjabi Singer AP Dhillon Was Targeted By Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Published 18:00 IST, September 2nd 2024

Facebook Post Reveals Why Punjabi Singer AP Dhillon Was Targeted By Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

The attack at AP Dhillon's residence, which was carried out by unknown assailants, was claimed by Rohit Godara of Lawrence Bishnoi gang through a viral post.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
AP dhillon
Facebook Post Reveals Why Punjabi Singer AP Dhillon Was Targeted | Image: Insta/FB
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

17:34 IST, September 2nd 2024