LCA Tejas Fighter Jet Crash at Dubai Air Show — UAE Ministry of Defence Issues Official Statement, Inquiry Underway

New Delhi: The UAE Ministry of Defence has issued an official statement confirming the crash of an Indian Air Force Tejas fighter jet during a flying display at the Dubai Airshow on Friday, resulting in the death of the pilot.

The incident occurred during an aerobatic routine when the aircraft reportedly lost stability mid-manoeuvre and went into a steep descent before crashing near the runway at Al Maktoum International Airport. A plume of smoke was visible from across the airshow venue, prompting an immediate emergency response.

In its statement, the UAE Ministry of Defence said emergency teams “responded swiftly to the crash site,” securing the area and extinguishing the resulting fire. The Ministry described the pilot’s death as a “tragic loss” and extended condolences to the Indian Air Force and the pilot’s family.

Authorities also announced the formation of a joint investigation team to determine the cause of the accident. The probe will examine flight data, aircraft maintenance records, communications logs, and environmental conditions at the time of the crash.

The UAE Ministry of Defence reiterated that verified details would be released after the conclusion of the investigation and urged the public and media to avoid speculation.