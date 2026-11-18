New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari launched a blistering attack on the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, labelling him as the 'Leader of anti-India propaganda', following his remarks at Columbia University, alleging a looming economic crisis in India.

In a post on X, Bhandari stated that Gandhi's hate for the country makes him speak ill of it, further pointing to India as the world's fastest-growing economy. "Rahul Gandhi has become the Leader of Anti-India Propaganda! Rahul Gandhi insults India at Columbia University! Rahul Gandhi calls India 'Economic Disaster' & speaks against Indian Democracy! This is when there is global consensus on India being the fastest-growing economy & the world respecting Indian democracy! Do not forget, just a few days back at 'Bharat Summit' in Hyderabad, he made foreigners berate India's democracy! Rahul Gandhi's inherent hate for India's progress & Indian democracy makes him speak ill about India every time he goes abroad!" he said.

He further hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for upholding the respect and national interests of the country whenever he gets on the global stage. "Compare this to PM Narendra Modi, who upholds India's national interest every time he goes on an official visit, & respects the spirit of India's national flag! Rahul Gandhi insults the spirit of India's National Flag by speaking against India's democracy! Rahul Gandhi is a disaster as a responsible LOP!" he added.

Bhandari extended his attack at the Lok Sabha LoP, accusing him of failing to win domestic electoral mandates independently and alleging that he brings foreign voices to critique India's system upon returning home. In a video attached to the post, he said, “Rahul Gandhi goes abroad and speaks against India's electoral system because he himself is unable to win elections, and even upon coming back to India, he gets foreigners to speak against the country in the same manner. This makes it clear that every fibre of Rahul Gandhi's being is filled with hatred for India and hatred for the Indian flag.”

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He specifically referenced instances where PM Modi demonstrated utmost respect for the national flag by picking up an Indian flag marker during international summits like the Quad and putting it safely in his pocket. "Compare this with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When he goes to the Quad and sees that an Indian flag marker has fallen on the ground, he picks it up and puts it in his pocket. This is the difference in their mindset—Rahul Gandhi, who goes outside the country to insult India and speaks against it, versus Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who always respects the Indian flag and India," he noted.

He further affirmed that the Congress party's persistent criticism of the nation abroad would keep them seated in the opposition benches, including in the upcoming general elections. "That is why, for insulting India, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party always sit in the opposition, and they will continue to sit in the opposition in 2029 as well. India will not tolerate the insult of India from the United States of America," he said.

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The remarks come after Gandhi at Columbia University said that India is allegedly undergoing an economic crisis due to "massive" unemployment and deep-rooted concerns regarding the country's education system. "The blunt thing is that India is sitting on an economic disaster. That's the reality. One can brush it aside, the media can brush it aside, but India's got a massive unemployment problem. India's got a massive problem with its education system," he said.

Gandhi asserted that a section of the youth expressing frustration with the current state of affairs belonged to middle-class families and had received formal education. He said the underlying reason for the frustration among young people was that they did not see a future for themselves.