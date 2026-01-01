'Leader Of Rare Resolve, Conviction': PM Modi's Letter To Tarique Rahman On Khaleda Zia's Death

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his heartfelt condolences to Tarique Rahman on the demise of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

In his letter to Rahman, Prime Minister Modi said his thoughts are with the people of Bangladesh and that while her passing leaves an irreplaceable void, her vision and legacy will endure.

"I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of your mother, Her Excellency Begum Khaleda Zia, former Prime Minister of Bangladesh and Chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. Please accept my heartfelt condolences on this profound personal loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace," the letter read.

PM Modi remembered late Khaleda Zia as a leader of "rare resolve and conviction".

"I warmly recall my meeting and discussions with Begum Sahiba in Dhaka in June 2015. She was a leader of rare resolve and conviction, and had the distinction of being the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh. She made many important contributions to the development of Bangladesh, as well as to the strengthening of India-Bangladesh relations", the PM said.

He recalled her contributions to Bangladesh's development and to "strengthening India-Bangladesh relations".

"While her passing leaves an irreplaceable void, her vision and legacy will endure. I am confident that her ideals will be carried forward under your able leadership of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, and will continue to serve as a guiding light to ensure a new beginning and the enrichment of the deep and historic partnership between India and Bangladesh," the letter read.

"At this moment of national mourning, my thoughts are also with the people of Bangladesh, who have shown remarkable strength and dignity throughout their history. I am confident that they will continue to be guided by their shared values, democratic traditions, and a deep sense of national unity, as they move forward in peace and harmony", it added.

"Please accept my heartfelt condolences once again. I pray to the Almighty to grant you and your family the strength and fortitude to overcome this difficult time. I also extend my best wishes to you in your future endeavours", PM Modi said.

On Wednesday morning, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Dhaka on a special flight that landed at 11:30 am and was received by the Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh. After his arrival, Jaishankar met Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and conveyed India's deepest condolences on the death of his mother, former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, “On arrival in Dhaka, met with Mr Tarique Rahman @trahmanbnp, Acting Chairman of BNP and son of former PM of Bangladesh Begum Khaleda Zia.”

He said he handed over a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Tarique Rahman."Handed over to him a personal letter from Prime Minister @narendramodi. Conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the Government and people of India," Jaishankar said.

He also expressed confidence in Khaleda Zia's legacy and its relevance to bilateral ties.

"Expressed confidence that Begum Khaleda Zia's vision and values will guide the development of our partnership," he added.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Riaz Hamidullah on Wednesday said that the visit by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar would see New Delhi and Dhaka script a new chapter in ties, driven by shared interests.

In a post on X, he said, “As HE Dr @DrSJaishankar left Dhaka after a whirlwind 4-hr visit, #Bangladesh & #India would look forward to script a new chapter in ties, in shared interests driven by pragmatism and mutual interdependence, as indeed briefly discussed with @bdbnp78 Acting Chair, @trahmanbnp this afternoon.”

On EAM's visit to Dhaka, Former Ambassador of India to Bangladesh Veena Sikri called it a good gesture.

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia was laid to rest on Wednesday beside her husband, former President Ziaur Rahman, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka, according to Daily Star.

Khaleda Zia was laid to rest following her namaz-e-janaza at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Wednesday, the report said.

Thousands gathered to pay their final respects to the veteran leader.

According to The Daily Star, the funeral prayer was led by the khatib of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, while BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan oversaw the proceedings.

From early morning, Manik Mia Avenue saw a steady influx of mourners, with BNP leaders and party activists arriving from across Dhaka and from districts such as Feni, Brahmanbaria, Mymensingh, Cumilla, Gazipur, Munshiganj, and Narayanganj to attend the Namaz-e-Janaza.

Muhammad Yunus reached the Parliament Complex to join the funeral prayers and offer his last respects.

The funeral drew wide regional attention, with several South Asian nations dispatching senior representatives to Dhaka to attend the state funeral, The Daily Star reported.

Bangladesh observed a public holiday on Wednesday and has begun a three-day period of state mourning.

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first woman prime minister, died on Tuesday at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. A towering figure in national politics, she served three terms as prime minister and played a key role in restoring democracy after years of military rule.