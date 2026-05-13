Mulayam Singh's Son Prateek Yadav Passes Away: Know About His Life Outside Politics, Net Worth, and Family Tree

New Delhi: Prateek Yadav was the younger son of the late Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and the stepbrother of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

He passed away at the age of 38 on Wednesday morning today ( May 13). According to hospital reports, he was brought to the Civil Hospital in Lucknow around 6:00 AM, where he was declared brought dead.

Background and Personal Life

Prateek was the son of the late Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhana Gupta. He is survived by his wife, Aparna Yadav- a prominent leader in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- and their daughter.

While many in his family were deeply involved in the political sphere, Prateek chose a different path. A dedicated entrepreneur and health advocate, he was best known for his Lucknow-based gym, The Fitness Planet (formerly Iron Core Fit), and his commitment to animal rescue through his Jeev Aashraya Foundation.

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An alumnus of Leeds University in the UK with an MBA, Prateek was well-known for his high-profile lifestyle, which included a fleet of luxury cars and a Lamborghini reportedly valued at over ₹5 crore.

Despite his immense wealth and the political legacy of his family, he largely avoided the political spotlight, focusing instead on his business ventures.

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Prateek Yadav's Wife

Prateek married Aparna Bisht in 2011, who later became Aparna Yadav. Aparna started her career in the Samajwadi Party but joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2022. She had also contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Lucknow Cantonment and suffered a defeat at the hands of BJP’s Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

'Divorce news'

Earlier in January 2026, Prateek had garnered media attention following an Instagram post where he mentioned his intention to seek a divorce from Aparna Yadav, citing personal differences and mental health struggles.

In a controversial post, he accused Aparna of ruining family relationships and putting fame and influence above their personal life. Prateek confessed to being in a “very bad mental health condition” that Aparna refused to acknowledge. Hours later, several media reports blew up the news into a cauldron of debates online.

However, reports later suggested that tensions between the two had eased, with the couple sharing pictures together and indicating that matters had improved.

Prateek Yadav Net Worth

Prateek Yadav’s wealth is considerably interlinked with his real estate and fitness businesses. In 2015-16, he showed an income of Rs. 1.47 crore, while Aparna declared Rs. 50 lakh.