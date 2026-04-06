Leander Paes Gets X-Category Security Cover Days After Joining BJP

New Delhi: Former tennis star Leander Paes who has just joined the BJP ahead of the West Bengal polls, has been granted X category security by the Union Home Ministry. The recent upgradation in security cover comes amid intense political campaigning across multiple states, especially in Bengal where Paes is expected to play an active role.

X category security cover entails deployment of CISF personnel. The decision by the Ministry of Home Affairs comes as the former athlete steps into a more visible political role.

Switch Over To The BJP

The Olympic medalist and former ace tennis star joined the BJP in the presence of Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Sukanta Majumdar last week. Paes is not new to politics and previously had his stint with the Trinamool Congress in 2021.

The 52-year-old joined the BJP in Delhi last week, called it “not just a formality but a responsibility.” However, his switch has drawn criticism from the ruling TMC who labeled him as an “outsider.” The saffron party which is up to put up an intense fight in the Bengal assembly polls has included Paes in its list of star campaigners. Paes was seen alongside top national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in recent times, after his induction.

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What Comes With Paes' Induction

Some political observers have argued that Paes' identity, being a Christian, having Goan roots, and an upbringing in Kolkata, would help the BJP to widen the party's foothold among the urban middle class. According to some BJP insiders, Paes' proximity to Rijiju dates back to 2019–21, when the latter was in charge of the Union Sports Ministry.

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