'Leave Ayodhya Or Face Shutdown': Lawyers’ Body Issues Stern Warning to Ram Temple Donation Theft Accused, Refuses To Represent Them

New Delhi: The Faizabad Bar Association has escalated its stance in the ongoing Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, issuing a stern ultimatum to high-ranking officials linked to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

During an general body meeting held on Monday, members of the local legal fraternity demanded that former trust general secretary Champat Rai, trustee Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao vacate Ayodhya within three days.

The Bar Association’s resolution includes a severe warning stating that if the three individuals do not leave the temple town within the 72-hour deadline, the lawyers have threatened to bring the entire city to a standstill. They have vowed to block all entry points to Ayodhya, effectively isolating the town as a form of protest.

Strong stance on legal representation

In a move that underscores the depth of local sentiment, the Bar Association has officially barred its members from representing any of the accused involved in the donation theft and embezzlement case. The association has implemented strict penalties for any lawyer who violates this boycott.

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A fine of ₹5 lakh will be imposed on any member who chooses to defend the accused. Also, any lawyer violating the resolution faces permanent expulsion from the Bar Association.

Police visit three banks

Police have intensified their investigation into the Ram Mandir donation theft case by scrutinizing the financial transactions and bank records of the accused.

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Three separate police teams visited the local branches of SBI, Bank of Baroda, and Canara Bank to conduct a thorough examination of relevant accounts, lockers, and transaction histories.

As part of this probe, the police teams are currently questioning the managers of all three banks inside their respective cabins to gather critical evidence.

Growing Pressure on the Trust

This development follows the recent resignation of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra from their positions within the Trust, a move intended to facilitate a fair investigation.

The controversy centers on allegations of misappropriation of cash, gold, and silver offerings donated by devotees.

While a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has already been constituted by the state government and several arrests have been made, the local legal community is pushing for a higher level of scrutiny, including a court-monitored investigation and a forensic audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).