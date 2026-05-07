'Legal Action to Be Initiated Against Those Circulating Such Falsehoods': Kolkata Police Reacts to Fake Social Media Posts on Bengal

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police has issued a stern advisory cautioning citizens against misleading posts and videos being widely circulated on social media platforms, terming them as deliberate attempts to spread misinformation.

In an official post on X, the police stated that preliminary verification has confirmed these visuals originate from other locations and have no connection to West Bengal or Kolkata.

"Certain posts/videos being circulated on social media are fake, misleading and intended to spread misinformation. Preliminary verification indicates that these visuals are from other places and do not pertain to West Bengal/Kolkata," the police said.

The authorities have announced that strict legal action is being initiated against individuals involved in creating, sharing, or circulating such false content. The police urged citizens to exercise caution and refrain from believing or forwarding unverified material.

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"Citizens are requested not to believe or forward unverified content and to rely only on official sources for authentic updates. Do not fall prey to rumours," the statement added.

This advisory comes amid concerns over the rapid spread of unverified content during sensitive situations, which can create unnecessary panic and disturb public order. Officials have emphasised that only information shared through verified police channels should be considered authentic.

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