Dombivli Doctor Assault Case: Kalyan Court Grants Bail to Shiv Sena Corporator Ramesh Mhatre on a ₹50,000 Bond

In a recent development, the Kalyan Court has granted bail to Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre, the prime accused in the assault of a doctor in Dombivli. Mhatre has been ordered to submit a cash bail bond of ₹50,000 to secure his release.

His lawyer, MK Qazi, says, “We had filed a bail application for Ramesh Mhatre. Following the filing, the Investigating Officer (IO) and the Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP) submitted their responses today. We then presented detailed arguments. During the proceedings, the APP and the IO raised numerous objections regarding various points that emerged; we addressed all those objections in our arguments. After hearing the arguments, the Honourable Court granted bail to Ramesh Mhatre.”