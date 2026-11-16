Legal Troubles Mount For Mann Government As PPSC Mains Results Challenged In High Court; 86 Consecutive Roll Numbers Flagged

New Delhi: The controversy surrounding the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Combined Competitive Examination-2025 has escalated, with two candidates moving the Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging the results of the Mains examination declared on November 4, 2026. Republic has exclusively accessed the 116-page Civil Writ Petition filed by Kamaljeet Dhillon (Roll No. 11050) and Priyanka Rani (Roll No. 12214), raising serious questions over the examination and selection process.

The petition, filed under Article 226 of the Constitution, challenges the shortlisting of 751 candidates for the interview stage against 331 advertised vacancies. The candidates have sought judicial intervention, alleging irregularities in the selection process and questioning the transparency of the evaluation mechanism.

86 Candidates In Consecutive Roll-Number Clusters Under Scanner

Among the key issues flagged in the petition is the pattern of shortlisted roll numbers. The petition identifies 26 groups of three or more consecutive roll numbers, involving 86 shortlisted candidates. It further highlights two sequences of six consecutive roll numbers each, ranging from 11004 to 11009 and 12159 to 12164.

The petition also draws attention to the disparity in selection rates, claiming that only 17 candidates among the first 384 roll numbers were shortlisted, translating into approximately 4.4%, against an overall selection rate of around 19%.

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Evaluator Appointments, Marking Process Questioned

The petition raises concerns over the appointment and qualifications of evaluators responsible for assessing descriptive answer scripts. It refers to allegations concerning the engagement of college teachers who had allegedly not completed their probation, alongside students and research scholars, in the evaluation process.

The petitioners have also questioned the non-disclosure of evaluator-selection criteria, marking guidelines, moderation procedures, category-wise vacancies and qualifying cut-offs. They have sought preservation and production of examination records, including attendance registers, biometric data and CCTV footage, to facilitate scrutiny of the process.

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The petition comes amid mounting protests by aspirants and demands for an independent investigation into the alleged irregularities. The PPSC, meanwhile, has rejected allegations of wrongdoing and defended the selection pattern.