Leh Admin Bans Protests After Violence Over Ladakh Statehood Demand Escalates
Prohibitory orders bar assemblies of five or more, rallies, marches and loudspeakers without approval. The move follows torching of BJP office, a police van and escalating unrest.
Leh (Ladakh): In a decisive move to curb further unrest, the administration in Leh has issued prohibitory orders that ban assemblies, processions and certain public expressions following violent protests over demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule status.
Under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the District Magistrate’s order prohibits gatherings of five or more people, processions, marches and rallies without prior written approval, and the use of vehicles fitted with loudspeakers unless authorised by competent authority. Statements deemed likely to disturb public peace or tranquillity have also been barred.
The order comes in the wake of escalating violence, when protesters torched the BJP office in Leh, set a vehicle on fire and clashed with security forces. Protesters had taken to the streets after two of 15 hunger strikers aligned with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk were hospitalised, spurring renewed public anger.
Authorities said the ban is necessary to “prevent disturbance to public peace, tranquillity and law & order” in the district.
Local officials clarified that anyone wishing to hold a demonstration or procession must now seek written permission in advance and any loudspeaker use in vehicles must also obtain prior authorisation. Violation of the order could attract action under Section 223 of BNSS.
The bans have triggered strong reactions. Protest organisers viewed the move as suppressive, while law enforcement authorities maintain it is a “temporary necessity” to avert further violence.
Meanwhile, the protests in Leh remain fueled by persistent demands for full statehood for Ladakh and constitutional protections under the Sixth Schedule — a status that would provide enhanced local autonomy and safeguards for tribal populations.
Published By : Deepti Verma
Published On: 24 September 2025 at 18:14 IST