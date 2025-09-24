Leh Admin Bans Protests After Violence Over Ladakh Statehood Demand Escalates

A police van with stones lying on the street seen during a massive protest over the statehood demand and the inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, in Leh on Wednesday. | Image: ANI Video Grab

Leh (Ladakh): In a decisive move to curb further unrest, the administration in Leh has issued prohibitory orders that ban assemblies, processions and certain public expressions following violent protests over demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule status.

The administration issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.



Under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, the District Magistrate’s order prohibits gatherings of five or more people, processions, marches and rallies without prior written approval, and the use of vehicles fitted with loudspeakers unless authorised by competent authority. Statements deemed likely to disturb public peace or tranquillity have also been barred.

The order comes in the wake of escalating violence, when protesters torched the BJP office in Leh, set a vehicle on fire and clashed with security forces. Protesters had taken to the streets after two of 15 hunger strikers aligned with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk were hospitalised, spurring renewed public anger.