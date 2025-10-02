Leh Curfew Relaxed: Markets Open Again After Week-long Curfew, Sigh Of Relief For Residents

Leh: The residents of Leh City in Ladakh are enjoying the relaxation of the curfew on Thursday. The streets are crowded with vehicles and pedestrians after the shops opened, as part of the relaxation permitted by the administration. The markets will open from 10 am to 5 pm today, providing relief to people who are finally able to step outside of their homes.

A resident stated, “The markets were closed for a week.” The protests were a result of people demanding statehood and inclusion of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule, which turned into clashes with the police officials in Leh. Earlier, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor (LG) Kavinder Gupta emphasised that the Central government is working to "fulfil all the hopes of Ladakh" and expressed hope that the "matter will be resolved soon".

"They (Ladakh leaders who were part of protests) are engaging in talks with the administration, and given current events, we can also have discussions at the table. Once such an environment is fostered, we will begin the dialogue. The administration tried to represent the interests of the people... I've been here for the past two months, and I haven't turned down any meetings. People listen to what I say and work towards solutions...," Gupta told ANI.

LG Gupta stated that the administration is taking steps to create jobs, and efforts are also ongoing to involve people in other sectors. "Job creation efforts are ongoing here. We have advertised approximately 1,000 positions. Additionally, we are working to involve people in the tourism, education, and health sectors.

There are 18,000 MSME units, engaging over 50,000 people," LG Gupta said. Meanwhile, the LG Gupta on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting to take stock of the prevailing law and order situation in the Union Territory. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal, Director General of Police SD Singh Jamwal, DIG Srinagar South PK Singh, Deputy Commissioner Leh, Senior Superintendent of Police Leh Sanjay Kumar, CO 79, Rajat Jain, CO 25, and other senior officials.