Leopard Alert In Pune: Big Cat Spotted At Aundh Residential Area, Search Operation Underway

Pune: Panic and concern spread across residents of Aundh in Pune after a fully grown leopard was sighted inside the premises of Sindh Society early Monday morning.

The animal, captured on CCTV footage around 4 AM, triggered an immediate response from the Forest Department, Pune Police, and the wildlife rescue NGO RESQ, who jointly launched a large-scale search operation in the locality. Authorities deployed thermal drones, tracking devices, and experienced field personnel to scan the residential complex and surrounding green patches, but the leopard has yet to be traced.

"Teams are actively monitoring the area with advanced equipment. Residents have been asked to remain cautious and follow all safety advisories," a police official told ANI.

The incident comes amid a spate of leopard sightings and encounters in Pune's outskirts in recent months. On Sunday, another leopard was spotted in Manjri, a rapidly developing industrial and residential hub on the city's eastern side.

Unlike Aundh, an established urban suburb located near major IT parks and Savitribai Phule Pune University, Manjri is closer to forested buffer zones, where leopard activity has been more frequent.

In response to increasing wildlife movement, particularly in Manjri Wadi village and surrounding areas, the Forest Department has recently installed AI-enabled surveillance systems to reduce human-wildlife conflict.

Regional Forest Officer Gyaneshwar Pawar said the system includes a high-resolution camera paired with automated sirens and halogen lights that are activated when a leopard is detected.

"When the animal comes within range, the siren alerts residents, and the light provides visibility without harming the leopard. The system shuts off automatically once the animal leaves the frame," Pawar explained. He added that the initiative has boosted safety, and plans are underway to expand deployment to other high-risk zones.

Villagers and local authorities have welcomed the technology, saying it provides a timely warning and reduces panic during the night.

Meanwhile, the search for the Aundh leopard continues, with officials urging residents to avoid venturing outdoors alone, especially during early morning and late-night hours.