Villagers In Pune Wear Spiked Collars For Protection Due To Leopard Terror Attacks

Pune: The residents of the Pimparkhed village in Pune, Maharashtra, wear spiked collars while working in the fields to protect themselves from fatal leopard attacks. As leopards remain at large, villagers continue to face disruptions to their daily lives from repeated attacks in the area. Villager Vitthal Rangnath Jadhav highlighted the plight of farmers, saying that leopards can enter the fields at any time; hence, they are wearing these spikes to protect themselves. He added that everyone in the village is terrified and urged the government to take immediate action to address the issue.

“We are wearing these collars around our necks because of leopards. Leopards come here anytime. We need to save ourselves. This is why we wear this... Farming is our only source of income. We cannot sit at home fearing leopard attacks... We spot a leopard every day... One month ago, my mother fell prey to a leopard. Before her, a little girl was killed by a leopard... My mother had stepped out at 6 am to feed our cattle, and that is when the leopard attacked her. It dragged my mother for about a kilometre into the sugarcane fields... Everyone in the village is terrified... We wear these collars every time we step out of the house... I urge the government to do something about it...”

Another resident of the village said that leopard attacks have significantly affected daily life. Villagers now go out to farm in groups for safety, and even school timings are being reconsidered, with a potential shift from 9 am to 4 pm."There is a huge problem, people come in groups to do farming... on their necks, iron-spiked collars are worn... the condition is bad... even in schools, timings are being asked to be changed from 9 am to 4 pm... many do not even come here to farm...." said one villager.

Earlier on November 5, A man-eater leopard, responsible for three deaths in Pune district's Pimparkhed village and surrounding areas in the last 20 days, was shot dead during a joint operation by the Forest Department and a rescue team, officials said.

According to a release, three people, including a 5-year-old girl, an 82-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy, were killed in separate attacks since October 12, triggering massive public anger across Junnar, Shirur, Ambegaon and Khed talukas. Forest officials said Pune Conservator of Forests Ashish Thackeray secured approval from the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) to neutralise the leopard. A team comprising veterinarian Dr Satvik Pathak and sharpshooters Jubin Postwala and Dr Prasad Dabholkar was deployed.

"Camera traps and thermal drones were used. The leopard was sighted about 400-500 metres from the incident site. A tranquilliser dart misfired, after which it charged at the team, prompting the sharpshooters to open fire around 10.30 pm," an official said, adding the animal was about 5-6 years old. The leopard's carcass was shown to villagers before being sent to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre for a post-mortem.

