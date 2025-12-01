‘Let Me Meet Him in Delhi’: K’Taka DYCM D.K. Shivakumar Responds to SP MP Rajeev Rai's Bengaluru Traffic Rant

Karnataka’s Deputy CM, D.K. Shivakumar recently reacted to Samajwadi MP, Rajeev Rai’s social media rant over Bengaluru traffic, saying, “Let me meet him in Delhi, I will meet him in Delhi, I will show him the traffic in Delhi.”

Shivakumar has been the first one from the government or the authorities to react to the matter.

SP MP Rajeev Rai gets schooled by the internet over traffic rant

On Monday, the Samajwadi PArty MP, Rajeev Rai, who was in Bengaluru, took to social media to express his frustration over the massive traffic jams in the city. In his now viral post, he wrote, “ Hon’ble @CMofKarnataka, I'm sorry but you have the worst traffic management, and most irresponsible, useless traffic police. They don’t even pick up phone calls, here is the SS of my attempt to speak to them , none of them picked up my call. Last one hour we are stuck at same place in Rajkumar samadhi road, going to miss flight, tomorrow I have to attend parliament session. Not a single police man is seen around

These inefficient officers are enough to spoil the name and charm of this beautiful city. No doubt now Bengaluru traffic has earned the reputation of most notorious traffic.”

His post was met with criticism as people called out his entitled behaviour. One user wrote, “The public are suffering every day, but this parliamentarian is feeling the pinch when his flight gets delayed and he cannot find any traffic police to escort him. All politicians must be denied police escorts and must be made to suffer like the common man; only then things will change.”

