'Let The Truth Come Out, He Had No Issue Other Than Income Tax': CJ Roy's Brother On Confident Group Chairman's Death

Bengaluru: CJ Babu, who is the brother of Confident Group chairman CJ Roy, on Saturday cited an ongoing Income Tax issue as the only known concern, stating Roy had no threats or loans.

He added that the family is focused on the cremation process and gathering more information from the office staff.

This comes after on Friday, CJ Roy allegedly shot himself at his office amid ongoing Income Tax raids, as per the officials. Speaking to ANI, CJ Babu said he spoke with his brother on Friday morning, adding that he has no information on the income tax issue and that Roy has no loans in his name.

"I have to meet the family to discuss the cremation. No other...Other than the Income Tax issue, he had no other issues. That I am very sure of. He didn't have threats or loans. But I don't know what happened with the Income Tax. I will have to go and find out...Let the truth come out. Let us see what will happen...I last spoke with him at 10.40 am yesterday. He called me twice...I will see what the other office staff have to say, I will meet them and get back to you," CJ Babu said.

Earlier in the day, the wife and son of CJ Roy reached the post-mortem centre at Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday. His wife, Lina Roy, and son, Rohith Roy, arrived at the hospital mortuary along with Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee President Mohammed Nalapad.

Meanwhile, officials said forensic teams, including the Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams, are investigating the case. Officials said Income Tax raids had been conducted at Roy's premises over the past two days.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said, “An incident occurred today within the limits of Ashok Nagar police station, where the chairman of the Confident Group (CJ Roy) shot himself. The SOCO and FSL teams are investigating the matter. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.”

He added, “The Income Tax team had been searching his premises for the past 2-3 days. A team from Kerala had also come. The police are in contact with the family members, who are currently not in India and are arriving by flight today. As of now, it appears to be a case of suicide. According to preliminary information, an IT raid has been underway for the past two days. There had been raids before as well. We are yet to have the details of that.”

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Friday that a high-level investigation would be conducted into the death of Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy.