LG Manoj Sinha Calls for United Fight Against Narcotics in Budgam as Srinagar Police Attach Rs1.20 Crore Property of Notorious Peddler

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday joined a massive people’s movement in Budgam, pledging that the administration, police and civil society will act together with full strength to eradicate narcotics, protect youth and dismantle the drug-terror nexus in Jammu and Kashmir.

He announced the launch of an informal “Parents Brigade” in villages and towns, a voluntary network of parents, women and youth trained to identify early signs of drug use and connect families with resources.

Sinha stressed that victims of addiction must be treated with compassion, not criminality, and urged society to shed stigma so families do not suffer in silence.

“Every young person lost to addiction is a loss of strength for our future workforce, and a lost soldier for our police and army,” he said.

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Lieutenant Governor underlined that drug trafficking is not merely a health issue but a national security crisis. He warned that narcotics smuggled into Jammu and Kashmir are funding terrorism and radicalization.

“Drug trafficking and terror funding are no longer separate issues; they are two hands of the same enemy. When we fight against drugs, we are also fighting against terror,” he added.

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He reminded citizens that law enforcement alone cannot win this war. Teachers, parents, doctors, elders, spiritual leaders and youth must unite as an “invincible force”.

With 76 days left in the 100-day campaign launched on April 11, he urged Budgam to prove that when society decides to fight a social evil, every citizen wins.

Sinha directed police stations across the Valley to identify active drug smugglers within 30 days and take decisive action. He vowed that palatial houses built with drug money would be razed, sending a clear message to cartels.

“Our agencies know who you are. Our administration is coming after you, and not a single drug smuggler will escape accountability,” he said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar police attached immovable property worth Rs1.20 crore belonging to a notorious peddler under the NDPS Act. The assets included a three-storey house, a kitchen block and land, all identified as proceeds of illicit trafficking.

Authorities reiterated their commitment to dismantling the financial infrastructure of drug networks and urged the public to cooperate by reporting suspicious activity.

Meanwhile, Sinha appealed to every citizen to become the eyes and ears of the administration.