LG Manoj Sinha Orders Magisterial Probe into Arhama Encounter in J&K’s Ganderbal

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered a time-bound magisterial inquiry into the recent encounter at Arhama in Ganderbal that left one person dead.

According to an official order issued by the Home Department of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, the incident took place on April 1, 2026, resulting in the death of Raashid Ahmad Mughal, a resident of Chuntwaliwar Lar.

The District Magistrate Ganderbal has been directed to conduct a thorough and impartial probe to ascertain the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident. The inquiry will examine all aspects related to the encounter.

Officials said the report has to be submitted within seven days to the Home Department for further action.

The order was issued by Under Secretary to the Government, Rauf Ahmad Lone, with copies forwarded to senior officials, including the DGP J&K and other concerned authorities for information.

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A day earlier, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and NC MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi had sought a thorough probe into the Arhama gunfight that began late Tuesday evening.

While security forces reported the killing of an unidentified terrorist, the family of the deceased claimed he was innocent and had no links to terrorism. The development prompted the Lieutenant Governor to order an impartial inquiry to ascertain the facts surrounding the encounter.