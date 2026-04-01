One Terrorist Eliminated In Overnight Gunfight At J&K's Ganderbal: All You Must Know About Operation Arhama

Ganderbal: In a significant development, security forces eliminated one terrorist during an overnight encounter in the Arhama area of the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation, which began late Tuesday night, remains active as joint teams of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police continue their operation.

The Midnight Stand-off

Specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of armed suspects in the general area triggered operation Arhama.

Based on these leads, a joint cordon-and-search operation (CASO) was launched on the night of March 31, 2026.

Advertisement

As security personnel tightened the perimeter around a suspected jungle hideout, they observed suspicious activity.

Upon being challenged, the hiding terrorists opened fire on the troops, initiating an overnight fierce gun battle.

Advertisement

The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps confirmed the development through an official statement on Wednesday morning.

While the identity of the terrorist is currently being ascertained, the recovery of weapons and incriminating materials from the site is expected as the search operation continues.

What is Operation Arhama?

Operation Arhama is a counter-terrorism engagement launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Arhama region of Ganderbal district.

Initiated on the night of March 31, 2026, the operation was triggered by precise intelligence reports suggesting the presence of armed militants in a strategic hideout.

The confrontation began when joint security teams established a dense cordon and were met with heavy, intermittent fire.

The Chinar Corps reorganised its perimeter under the cover of darkness to prevent any escape through the difficult terrain.

The military has integrated advanced surveillance, including drones, to monitor the ongoing search as they work to sanitise the area.

Officials have stated the possibility of another militant being trapped within the established cordon.

As a precautionary measure, security has been strengthened across the district, particularly along the routes connecting Ganderbal to Srinagar and Bandipora.

The operation is still in progress, and a briefing regarding the total casualties and recoveries is expected once the area is fully cleared.