LG Saxena Announces Nubra Civil Flights by December, Kargil Inspection Next Month Aligned With PM’s Connectivity Vision

Srinagar: In a major step to enhance regional connectivity and tourism in Ladakh’s cold desert, the government is prioritising civil aviation infrastructure at remote border airfields.

Civil flights from Thoise Airport in Nubra Valley by December and an inspection of Kargil Airport’s readiness next month were the key focus of a high‑level review meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

“The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Indian Air Force and Airports Authority of India. It produced concrete decisions aimed at opening up the high‑altitude region to more travellers while supporting inclusive development,” LG Saxena announced on X.

At Thoise Airport, the Indian Air Force has approved the allotment of five acres of land for construction of a new civil terminal in Nubra Valley. Runway recarpeting work is already underway and is targeted for completion by November 2026. Authorities plan to begin civil operations by December 2026 by refurbishing an existing old chartered‑flight terminal at the airfield.

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Meanwhile, for Kargil Airport, a joint inspection involving the IAF, AAI and Ministry of Civil Aviation has been scheduled for September 1 to evaluate readiness for civilian flights.

LG Saxena said the initiatives would fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of boosting regional connectivity and inclusive development of the Union Territory of Ladakh.

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“Civilian flights from Thoise and progress at Kargil will unlock the tourism potential of border areas such as Turtuk, Siachen Base Camp and Drass,” he said.

However, terrain and runway constraints at Kargil remain a challenge, limiting the scope for large commercial aircraft. Officials are exploring the feasibility of smaller planes once necessary upgrades are carried out.

“We are realistic about the limitations, but even smaller aircraft can make a huge difference for residents and visitors,” said a senior officer.

“Every winter, road closures isolate Nubra and Kargil for months. Regular flights will be a lifeline, not just for tourists but for residents who need medical care and supplies,” said a resident of Kargil. He added, “Civilian access to Thoise will ease pressure on Leh Airport and bring us closer to Nubra’s attractions. It’s good for tourism and good for the local economy,”.

Meanwhile, Leh’s Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport continues to handle up to 18 flights a day during peak season, connecting Delhi, Mumbai, Srinagar and Chandigarh. A modern new terminal nearing completion is expected to significantly boost passenger capacity.

“Leh has become overcrowded during peak months. Opening Thoise and Kargil will spread the load and give tourists more options,” said a local tour operator.

Since Ladakh was carved out as a separate Union Territory in August 2019, the Central government has placed strong emphasis on infrastructure and connectivity in the cold desert region. Air travel remains a lifeline because road links are frequently blocked by heavy snowfall for several months every year.

Thoise, whose name expands to Transit Halt Of Indian Soldiers Enroute (to Siachen), has long been a strategically vital IAF airfield supporting logistics to the Siachen Glacier near the Line of Actual Control. Civilian operations there will ease the heavy load on Leh’s airport and bring air access much closer to Nubra Valley’s attractions, including Hundar sand dunes, Diskit Monastery and the historic village of Turtuk.

Dual‑use potential at both Thoise and Kargil continues to be developed through close civil‑military coordination. Improved air links are expected to reduce travel times, lower costs, support medical evacuations and generate livelihood opportunities in remote valleys.

“For us, flights are not just about tourism. They mean faster access to hospitals, cheaper transport of goods and more jobs,” said a resident of Nubra Valley.