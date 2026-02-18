LG Sinha Lays Foundation of Adi Shankaracharya Temple, Announces Goddess Museum in Katra

New Delhi: Nearly six decades after its conception, the long-awaited Adi Shankaracharya Temple project has finally taken shape in Katra, with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laying its foundation stone and unveiling a series of initiatives to transform the pilgrim town in Jammu and Kashmir.

The temple plan, first envisioned in 1967, had remained dormant until 2025 when a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) and local landowners.

Now revived, the project will be built on 41 kanals of donated land, complete with a motorable access road, public amenities such as toilets and water points, and 50 commercial shops for landowners. The estimated cost stands at Rs 31.51 crore.

Sinha said that the temple will not only honor Adi Shankaracharya, who journeyed across India establishing four maths and visiting Jammu and Kashmir, but also boost pilgrim footfall in the region. A shrine dedicated to a local deity will also be constructed alongside.

Lt. Governor announced that road networks will be strengthened and the Bhoomika temple renovated to provide better facilities for devotees. Helicopter services between Katra and Shiv Khori are expected to commence within three months, with helipads at both sites nearing completion. This move aims to ease travel for pilgrims seeking darshan of Lord Bholenath.

“A centrepiece of the development plan is the proposed International Museum of Goddess Devi, showcasing replicas of major pilgrimage sites across India,” Lt Governor Sinha informed.

Additionally, a light-and-sound show, modelled on those at Somnath Temple and the Statue of Unity, will be introduced to enrich the spiritual and cultural experience of visitors.

Sinha further informed about the social welfare initiatives, noting that the Shrine Board will take full responsibility for the phased rehabilitation of ponywalas and labourers, as recommended by the National Green Tribunal.

He also recalled the Board’s role during recent floods, when it organized health camps, supplied essentials, and rebuilt 15 schools damaged by heavy rainfall.

He informed that the Shrine Board has already completed five temples, with five more under construction. Another set of five temples is planned for Diggar, to be handed over to local residents upon completion. Beyond religious projects, the Shrine Board, in collaboration with the municipality and the Jammu and Kashmir administration, will extend financial support for Katra’s modernization and infrastructure upgrades.

Meanwhile, local residents in Katra have welcomed the revival of the Adi Shankaracharya Temple project with a mix of pride and optimism. Many see it as a long-overdue step that will strengthen the town’s spiritual identity while boosting livelihoods.

“For years we heard about this temple but never believed it would happen. Now, with the foundation stone laid, we feel Katra will truly become a hub for pilgrims from across India,” said Rajesh Raman, a local shopkeeper.

“Shrine Board’s promise to rehabilitate us gives hope. If tourism grows with this temple and the museum, our families will also benefit,” said Abishek Yadav, a pony wala who has been working on the shrine route for decades.