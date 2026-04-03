Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Orders Magisterial Probe into Ganderbal Encounter After Youth’s Death Sparks Political and Family Outcry

Srinagar, April 03: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has directed a magisterial inquiry into the Ganderbal encounter in which Raashid Ahmad Mughal was killed, following questions raised by political leaders and the family’s assertion that he had no links to terrorism.

Jammu and Kashmir Home Department has formally instructed the Ganderbal district magistrate to conduct a “thorough and impartial” inquiry into the April 1 encounter. The department directed that the investigation be completed within seven days and the findings submitted to the Home Department.

Sinha, in a post on X, said, “I have ordered a thorough and impartial magisterial inquiry into the Arhama, Ganderbal incident. The inquiry will examine all aspects related to the incident and ensure that justice is served,”.

The family of the deceased has strongly contested the security forces account. Aijaz Ahmed, brother of Raashid Ahmad Mughal, said his sibling left home on Tuesday morning but never returned. The family was later called by police to identify his body.

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Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in a post on X, said, “I believe the claim of the family should not be dismissed out of hand. At the very least this encounter needs a transparent & time bound probe with the facts made public.”

He cautioned that “any attempt to obfuscate or delay the announcement of a probe will only damage credibility & that is not in anyone’s interest,”.

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PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also voiced concern, joining calls for accountability and clarity.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army confirmed that a terrorist was killed in the operation but did not disclose his identity or affiliation.

Chinar Corps, in a post on X, stated that based on specific intelligence, the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint search operation in Arhama.

“During a search, alert troops observed some suspicious movement. Upon being challenged, the terrorists opened fire, and our troops retaliated,” the Army wrote.