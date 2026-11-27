New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed that the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp be lit at the disputed Deepathoon pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district on Saturday, November 28, amid an escalating legal row over the implementation of its earlier order.

The court also suspended the temple's Board of Trustees, appointed two retired judges as receivers and directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take charge of security at the temple and the hill.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi issued the directions while hearing contempt petitions alleging wilful disobedience of its November 20 order, which had permitted the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at Deepathoon on November 24 as a one-time arrangement.

Contempt Notice to TN Officials

The Supreme Court also issued contempt notices to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), Madurai District Collector and other senior officials, seeking their explanation over the alleged failure to implement its directions.

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The notices extend to the Secretary and Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department, Madurai Police Commissioner, Superintendent of Police and temple authorities, among others. The Chief Secretary has been directed to ensure that the notices are personally served on the officials within three days and submit an affidavit confirming compliance.

The bench directed the newly appointed receivers to ensure that the lamp is lit at the Deepathoon on Saturday, November 28, considering the religious significance of the Karthigai Deepam festival. The court also permitted devotees to light the lamp at the pillar, subject to the condition that the ritual be conducted at least 50 metres away from the Sikandar Dargah situated on the hill.

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The court further directed that the lamp be lit using the flame from the ceremonial lamp at the Uchipillaiyar Mandapam. The CRPF has been tasked with ensuring security arrangements and protecting both the temple and the dargah so that devotees can perform their respective religious rituals peacefully.

SC Pulls Up Tamil Nadu Government

During the hearing, the Supreme Court strongly criticised the Tamil Nadu government and authorities over their failure to implement the November 20 order. The bench observed that the failure to light the lamp at Deepathoon, when viewed alongside the temple board's resolution, prima facie indicated wilful and flagrant disobedience of the court's directions.

The court reportedly remarked that the time had come to deal with the situation with an iron hand, warning that such conduct could lead to constitutional chaos. It also observed that an order passed by the Supreme Court was not an invitation for negotiations until the court itself modified it.

The bench took note of the failure of the state police and administration to ensure compliance with its earlier directions and subsequently transferred security arrangements for the entire hill to the CRPF.

How the Deepathoon Controversy Escalated

The controversy centres on the location of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai. The dispute concerns the lighting of the ceremonial lamp at Deepathoon, a stone pillar located near the Sikandar Dargah, instead of the customary Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar Temple.

On November 20, the Supreme Court had permitted the lighting of the lamp at Deepathoon on November 24 as a one-time arrangement. The order specified that the ritual should be performed between 6 pm and 6.30 pm by a team authorised by the Arulmigu Subramaniaswamy Temple Devasthanam, with the district administration responsible for coordinating the arrangements.

However, the lamp was not lit at the designated pillar on November 24. Instead, the ceremonial lamp was lit at the traditional Deepa Mandapam near the Uchipillaiyar Temple.

Following the development, Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna submitted a preliminary status report before the Supreme Court, apologising for the failure to implement the directions. He attributed the situation to the temple's Board of Trustees, stating that it had not authorised the team that was supposed to carry out the ritual at Deepathoon.

The temple board maintained that the lamp should be lit at the customary location, citing longstanding religious traditions, customs and Agama rules. The issue subsequently triggered contempt petitions alleging deliberate non-compliance with the Supreme Court's order.