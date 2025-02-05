Published 15:54 IST, February 5th 2025
Light Rain Hits Eastern Rajasthan, Fatehpur Chills at 3.9°C
Jaipur: Light rain was recorded in Rajasthan's eastern areas in the 24 hours ended at 8:30 am on Wednesday due to a western disturbance.
The Met office said 6 mm rainfall was recorded in Sapau (Dholpur), 3 mm in Sarmathura, 2 mm in Neemkathana (Sikar), 2 mm in Dholpur tehsil, 1 mm in Rajakheda, 1 mm in Badi (Dholpur), and drizzle in Ajmer and surrounding areas.
The minimum temperature in Fatehpur (Sikar) was recorded at 3.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Sangaria (4 degrees), Nagaur (4.5 degrees), Lunkaransar of Bikaner (5.5 degrees), Jalore (6.6 degrees), Sirohi (6.9 degrees), Dabok (7 degrees), Bhilwara and Chittorgarh (7.7 degrees each), and Pilani (8 degrees).
The sky will remain clear and till Saturday, the Met office said.
