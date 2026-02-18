Light Rain Lashes Delhi After Hottest Feb Day in 5 Years; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

New Delhi: After a record-breaking warm spell, residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to a sharp shift in weather on Wednesday, February 18 as light rain and thunderstorms lashed several parts of the national capital, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert for the region.

Relief from Unseasonable Heat

The sudden showers follow a period of unseasonably high temperatures as Delhi recorded its hottest February day in five years, with the mercury touching 31.6°C- seven notches above the seasonal average on Monday. Today’s rain, triggered by a Western Disturbance, has brought a temporary reprieve, with the maximum temperature expected to dip to around 27°C.

IMD Forecast and Alerts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has cautioned residents of continued light rainfall and isolated thunderstorms throughout the day, maintaining a yellow alert for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and West Uttar Pradesh.

According to the latest bulletin, the region is likely to experience gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph, particularly during the afternoon hours. Despite the shift in weather, temperatures are expected to remain relatively stable, with the maximum and minimum hovering around 27°C and 14°C, respectively.

Outlook for the Week

Weather experts suggest this cooling effect will be short-lived. Conditions are expected to stabilize by February 19, with misty mornings likely to follow. However, temperatures are predicted to climb steadily again, potentially reaching 31°C to 33°C by early next week as the summer-like conditions return to the plains of Northwest India.