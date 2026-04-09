Like Father, Like Son: Parth Pawar’s 'Pink Jacket' Oath Look Goes Viral, Evokes Memories of Ajit Dada

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Parth Pawar, who is the eldest son of late Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar, gave an emotional nod to his father while taking oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. His look of the day has gone viral on social media, evoking memories of Ajit Dada, who passed away in a fatal crash in Baramati on January 28.

Parth Pawar was seen dressed in pink jacket similar to the signature style of his late father. Netizens pointed out that he looked strikingly similar to his late father. Ajit Pawar has several times been spotted at official events wearing a similar outfit.

Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath to Parth Ajit Pawar at Parliament House.

‘Wish He Was Here’

After marking his debut to the Parliament, Parth Pawar dedicated this milestone to his father. In a post on X, he wrote, "[My father's] guidance, values and commitment to public service [continues] to inspire me every single day."

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He added, "He began his own parliamentary journey in 1991, and I only wish he was here today to witness this moment. I am certain his blessings are with me, and I promise to uphold his legacy with sincerity and purpose."

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