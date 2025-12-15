Lionel Messi In Delhi: Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead Of Event - Check Routes To Avoid

Lionel Messi is all set to arrive in Delhi today, December 15, for his G.O.A.T India Tour. The event is scheduled at Arun Jaitely Stadium (Ferozshah Kotla Ground) from 1 PM to 4 PM. Because of the event, a rush is expected, hindering the traffic and movement of vehicles. So, the commuters should be prepared for diversions and restrictions on several routes. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory to help curb the chaos in advance.

Commuting in Delhi on December 15? Follow the traffic advisory below for easy passage

According to the advisory, commuters should be prepared for diversions and restrictions on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Marg. Also, no heavy vehicles would be allowed on the route from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road until the event is over.

Avoid routes below between 12 PM and 5 PM

Bahadurshah Zafar Marg from Delhi Gate to Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk (ITO)

Jawaharlal Nehru Marg from Rajghat to Delhi Gate and up to Kamla Market roundabout

Asaf Ali Road from Turkman Gate to Delhi Gate

Parking arrangements, Stadium access and Entry gates

All the fans attending the event must note that entry inside the stadium will be available through multiple gates.

Advertisement

Gate Numbers 1 to 8: Accessible from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg on the southern side

Gate Numbers 10 to 15: Accessible from Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, near the Ambedkar Stadium bus terminal

Gate Numbers 16 to 18: Accessible from Bahadurshah Zafar Marg near the petrol pump on the western side

Delhi Traffic Police has designated free parking facilities at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road. However, parking near the stadium is restricted to labelled vehicles only. Visitors are required to display the parking labels with vehicle number and contact details. If the vehicle doesn't have valid labels, then it will be denied entry.

Advertisement

Entry to labelled vehicles will be through Vikram Nagar cut on BSZ Marg, near Shahidi Park.

Parking will be prohibited on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and Ring Road between Rajghat and IP Flyover. Any vehicles parked in these areas will be towed and fined.

Drop-off points for Taxi commuters