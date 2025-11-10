'Liquor, Snacks...': Murderer, Rapist & ISIS Recruiter Get Royal Treatment Inside Bengaluru Jail, Officials Face Heat | Watch Video

New visuals surfacing from the Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru show murder accused throwing his birthday bash with liquor, dance party, and garland made of apples have brought the jail administration under tremendous scrutiny.

Previously, exclusive footage from the prison showed high-risk inmates including an ISIS recruiter and a serial rapist have access to amenities such as phone and TV inside the prison leading to massive outrage as Parappana Agrahara is supposed to be a high-security prison.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara recently spoke about the issue in a press conference. Addressing the matter, G. Parameshwara said, “We have set up a high power committee to look into all such activities. The superintendent and officials under the ADGP must answer. The incident is not limited to just Agrahara jail, but such incidents have taken place in Bellary and Gulbarga jails as well.”

Advertisement

Talking about the shortage of staff, he said, “All these are excuses, the staff that are already there must do their work properly.” However, he also announced that they have allowed the recruitment of more staff including 27 instructors and 197 wardens to eliminate the staff shortage.

“There are 5000 people in Agrahara Jail, and they need to be separated to limit certain activities; permission has been given to separate people. He also mentioned that there are already CCTVs, and a technical audit of all CCTVs in all prisons will be conducted to ensure the feed is received,” he further added.

Advertisement

The fallout from the event is likely to hit the jail administration hard as Chief Superintendent of Prison, K. Suresh is being shifted immediately and an IPS officer is being posted in his place. Other higher officials are also likely to face suspension.