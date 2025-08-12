Republic World
Updated 12 August 2025 at 15:45 IST

List Of Dry Days In Delhi-NCR Around Independence Day and Festive Season

Plan ahead with this complete 2025 India dry days list, know when alcohol sales are banned nationwide for national holidays, religious festivals, and elections.

Reported by: Shruti Sneha
List Of Dry Days In Delhi-NCR Around Independence Day and Festive Season
Image: Representative, ANI

New Delhi: In India, the sale of alcohol is strictly prohibited on designated dry days, and these include national holidays, religious festivals, and election days. These dry days are practiced throughout the country to honor cultural and religious beliefs.  

Dry Days: What are they? 

Dry days are particular dates when the sale of alcohol is prohibited at licensed businesses. These days are frequently associated with national holidays, religious festivals, and election days. Although the sale of alcohol is limited, private drinking is often permitted. Some states, including Bihar, Gujarat, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Lakshadweep, have implemented comprehensive alcohol prohibitions.   

Whether you're a resident or a traveler, knowing the dry days in Delhi in 2025 is critical for planning your social outings and making the most of your time while adhering to local customs and norms. Here are the days in 2025 when purchasing alcohol (and serving it in restaurants) is prohibited in India. Rules and limits are subject to change, and various regions may have different rules, so check with your local liquor shop for the most up-to-date information in your area.

August 2025

  • August 15 (Friday), Independence Day: An important national holiday.
  • August 16 (Saturday), Janmashtami: Marking the birth of Lord Krishna.
  • August 27 (Wednesday), Ganesh Chaturthi: An important festival, observed as a dry day in Maharashtra.

September 2025

  • September 5 (Friday), Eid-e-Milad: Celebrating the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

October 2025

  • October 2 (Thursday), Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra: A national holiday and the start of Dussehra festivities.
  • October 7 (Tuesday), Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti: Observed in Delhi.
  • October 20 (Monday), Diwali: The festival of lights, observed as a dry day in Delhi.

November 2025

  • November 5 (Wednesday), Guru Nanak Jayanti: Celebrating the birth of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

December 2025

  • December 25 (Thursday), Christmas: Celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ across India.

Dry days in 2025 will affect alcohol sales on a few specific occasions that are significant for cultural, religious, and national celebrations. Knowing these dates will help you plan social gatherings, travel, and other activities around India.

Published On: 12 August 2025 at 15:45 IST