List Of Dry Days In Delhi-NCR Around Independence Day and Festive Season

New Delhi: In India, the sale of alcohol is strictly prohibited on designated dry days, and these include national holidays, religious festivals, and election days. These dry days are practiced throughout the country to honor cultural and religious beliefs.
Dry days are particular dates when the sale of alcohol is prohibited at licensed businesses. These days are frequently associated with national holidays, religious festivals, and election days. Although the sale of alcohol is limited, private drinking is often permitted. Some states, including Bihar, Gujarat, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Lakshadweep, have implemented comprehensive alcohol prohibitions.
Whether you're a resident or a traveler, knowing the dry days in Delhi in 2025 is critical for planning your social outings and making the most of your time while adhering to local customs and norms. Here are the days in 2025 when purchasing alcohol (and serving it in restaurants) is prohibited in India. Rules and limits are subject to change, and various regions may have different rules, so check with your local liquor shop for the most up-to-date information in your area.
August 2025
September 2025
October 2025
November 2025
December 2025
Dry days in 2025 will affect alcohol sales on a few specific occasions that are significant for cultural, religious, and national celebrations. Knowing these dates will help you plan social gatherings, travel, and other activities around India.
