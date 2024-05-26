Low Pressure to Form Over Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, Will it Turn Into a Cyclone? | Image:File

Cyclone Remal Updates: West Bengal is on high alert as Cyclone Remal has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday morning and is expected to make landfall between Bangladesh's Khepupara and Bengal's Sagar Islands around Sunday midnight at a maximum wind speed of 110 kmph to 135 kmph, IMD predicted. The cyclone alert in Bengal has revived bitter memories of Amphan during the 2020 lockdown that left the whole state devastated.

The Met department has warned that the cyclonic formation will bring extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal and heavy to very heavy rainfall in north Odisha today and on Monday. According to Met predictions, North-Eastern region will also be receiving heavy to very heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday.

Wind Speed Expected To Touch 130 kmph In These Places. Find Out

All districts in South Bengal, including Hooghly, Howrah, Kolkata, East Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas, are most likely to receive more than 20 centimeter of rainfall. According to IMD Kolkata in Alipore, wind speed can reach anywhere between 70 kmph and 80 kmph in Kolkata while both North and South 24 Parganas can experience wind speed of 110 kmph to 120 kmph. The speed can pick up to 130 kmph as well, IMD Kolkata predicted.

Several Trains Cancelled: Check List



As a precaution, the Eastern Railway has suspended train services in the Sealdah South and Barasat-Hasnabad sections from 11 pm on Sunday to 6 am on Monday, resulting in the cancellation of several local trains.

The South Eastern Railway has also cancelled the Kandari Express on Sunday and some services to and from Digha on Sunday and Monday.

In northern Odisha, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Kendrapara districts are expected to receive heavy rain on May 26-27, with heavy rain in Mayurbhanj on May 27.

North Bengal districts Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri are likely to receive extremely heavy rain on May 28-29, with Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Uttar, and Dakshin Dinajpur districts also expecting heavy rain.

How Bengal Is Preparing For Cyclone Remal

The IMD has warned of localised flooding and major damage to vulnerable structures, power and communication lines, roads, crops, and orchards in South and North 24 Parganas districts. Residents in affected areas have been advised to stay indoors and evacuate vulnerable structures.

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has taken pre-emptive measures to prevent loss of life or property at sea, with remote operating stations at Haldia and Paradip alerting fishing vessels and merchant ships.

The ICG has also prepared ships and aircraft for search and rescue missions, with disaster relief teams on standby at Haldia, Fraserganj, Paradip, and Gopalpur.

A control room has been set up at the Kolkata Police headquarters in Lalbazar to coordinate state agency efforts.



(With inputs from PTI)