LIVE | Buxar District Constituencies Result; Counting Begins At 8 AM
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Keep track of all the live counting updates and final winner list.
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Buxar, constituency number 200, is in the Buxar district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Buxar Lok Sabha constituency. It witnessed a voter turnout of 65.40%. Overall voter turnout in Bihar witnessed a record surge to 66.91%. The key focus this election- will Nitish Kumar-led NDA return to power, or will Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan stage an upset? Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.
14 November 2025 at 10:50 IST
Vaishali Election Live: JD (U)'s Siddharth Patel Leads In Vaishali Seat, RJD Candidate Trails
Vaishali Election Live: JD (U)'s Siddharth Patel leads in Vaishali seat, RJD candidate Ajay Kumar Kushwaha trails by 2,342 votes.
14 November 2025 at 10:45 IST
Rajpur Election Live: Santosh Kumar Nirala From Janata Dal (United) Leads In Rajpur
Rajpur Election Live: Santosh Kumar Nirala from Janata Dal (United) Leads In Rajpur seat.
14 November 2025 at 09:01 IST
Brahampur Election Result LIVE: RJD's Shambhu Nath Yadav In Lead
Brahampur Election Result LIVE: RJD's Shambhu Nath Yadav in lead.
14 November 2025 at 08:15 IST
LIVE | Buxar District Constituencies Result; Key Candidates In Fray
The key contenders include Anand Mishra from the BJP, Sanjay Kumar Tiwari from the INC, and Abhimnyu Maury representing the BSP.
14 November 2025 at 08:01 IST
LIVE | Buxar District Constituencies Result: Counting Begins
LIVE | Buxar District Constituencies Result: Counting Begins
14 November 2025 at 10:26 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting To Start At 8 AM IST
LIVE BLOG of Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025. Counting in the Buxar District will start at 8 AM on Friday, November 14, 2025.
