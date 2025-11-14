LIVE | Buxar District Constituencies Result; Counting Begins At 8 AM

LIVE | Buxar District Constituencies Result | Image: Republic

LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Buxar, constituency number 200, is in the Buxar district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Buxar Lok Sabha constituency. It witnessed a voter turnout of 65.40%. Overall voter turnout in Bihar witnessed a record surge to 66.91%. The key focus this election- will Nitish Kumar-led NDA return to power, or will Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan stage an upset? Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.