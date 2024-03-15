Updated March 15th, 2024 at 14:13 IST
President Murmu Meets 11 Victims From Sandeshkhali | LIVE
In today's news, just a few days after Arun Goel resigned, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu took charge as new Election Commissioners. Meanwhile, the Delhi HC will soon pronounce an order for Kejriwal's plea challenging the ED summons. President Droupadi Mumru today met 11 victims including 5 women from Sandeshkhali. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
2: 13 IST, March 15th 2024
Special NIA court hearing the Malegaon 2008 blasts case has issued a bailable warrant of Rs 10,000 against accused number 10 Sudhakar Dhar Dwivedi aka Dayanand Pandey for not appearing before the court for hearing despite being told by the court to appear in person.
2: 10 IST, March 15th 2024
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar cabinet will be expanded today with induction of ministers from JDU and its ally BJP. According to party sources, Kumar is likely to go with the old faces of the JDU for the cabinet berth.
1: 20 IST, March 15th 2024
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday met 11 victims of violence including five women from West Bengal's Sandeshkhali in Rashtrapati Bhawan.
The Director of the Center for SC/ST Support and Research, Dr Partha Biswas said, "Regarding the issue of Sandeshkhali, the victims gave a memorandum to the President of India, today. The President heard the whole matter with great sympathy and was very saddened by this. From the incident, 11 victims have come here today, out of which five are women and 6 are men."
1: 06 IST, March 15th 2024
The Delhi Court will pronounce the order for Kejriwal's plea challenging the ED's summons after the lunch.
On ED summons, an advocate representing CM Arvind Kejriwal, Ramesh Gupta said, "We have two revisions against two summoning orders. One argument already had yesterday, today we have taken some more pleas, that, before prosecuting under 174 IPC, the ED needed to give a so-cause notice under section 63 that a penalty can be imposed for willful default and only after that the complaint could have been filed. Secondly, the summon was sent to Arvind Kejriwal, the CM and he has given the reason for his absence because of responsibilities as a CM in all these days. But that reply wasn't considered and responded to, either by the ED or the court while issuing the summons..."
1: 03 IST, March 15th 2024
The Supreme Court adjourns the hearing till March 19 on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha's plea against the ED summons in connection with the Delhi excise policy irregularities matter. The top court will also hear on March 19 TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's plea against the summons by the probe agency in the recruitment irregularities matter in West Bengal.
12: 58 IST, March 15th 2024
The Supreme Court posts hearing to Thursday (March 21) applications seeking to stay the new law regarding the appointment of Election Commissioners.
11: 36 IST, March 15th 2024
Angry refugees march towards India Gate over INDI Alliance's CAA pushback. They said, " We can't go back to Pakistan. We don't want to be converted forcefully. Why are Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal against us getting Indian citizenship?"
10: 50 IST, March 15th 2024
Delhi Court today resumed hearing in Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s plea challenging orders of the magisterial court summoning him on ED's complaints alleging not compliance with the agency’s summons.
10: 21 IST, March 15th 2024
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates the newly built Nausena Bhawan complex in New Delhi.
10: 07 IST, March 15th 2024
The newly inaugurated stations of the Kolkata Metro, including India's first underwater metro line, began their operations today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the metro operations from Kavi Subhash, Majerhat and the Esplanade stations on March 6.5 days ago.
9: 56 IST, March 15th 2024
A team of Anti Organized Crime Cell and PS Budh Vihar Rohini District, Delhi under the operations 'Panther-Claw' arrested 3 sharpshooters of the Kala Jatheri gang.
Furthermore, the Delhi Police added that two sophisticated firearms including one pistol and one revolver along with seven live cartridges were recovered from their possession.
9: 53 IST, March 15th 2024
On Friday, the CEC Rajiv Kumar welcomed the two newly-appointed Election Commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu who joined the Commission.
8: 51 IST, March 15th 2024
As per news agency ANI, senior Biju Janta Dal (BJD) leader Prasanna Acharya sustained injuries in a road accident in Odisha's Radhakhol area.
The leader is currently undergoing treatment.
8: 59 IST, March 15th 2024
The Ranchi police have issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials asking them to join the probe in the third week of March in connection with an FIR lodged by the former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren under the SC-ST Act.
The probe agency had earlier filed a petition against the FIR in Jharkhand High Court which ordered no coercive action against the ED officials.
9: 49 IST, March 15th 2024
BS Yediyurappa, the former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor. An FIR has been filed under a section of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and 354 (A) IPC.
As per media reports, the case was filed by Sadashivanagar police in Bengaluru based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl.
8: 36 IST, March 15th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday. The Prime Minister's roadshow would be held for an hour from Mirjaguda to Malkajgiri on Friday evening, Telangana BJP sources said on Thursday.
Furthermore, he will address BJP rallies in Telangana on March 16 and March 18 ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
9: 53 IST, March 15th 2024
Two new Election Commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu today take charge. Both were appointed yesterday by the selection panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Published March 15th, 2024 at 08:31 IST