  • Vaishali Election Live: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Leads In Raghopur, Tej Pratap Yadav Trails In Mahua
LIVE BLOG

Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:41 IST

Vaishali Election Live: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Leads In Raghopur, Tej Pratap Yadav Trails In Mahua

Republicworld.com brings to you the fastest results from the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Get Vaishali district constituency results, trends and expert analysis of the high-stake battle between the BJP-JDU-led NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan. The other prominent party in fray this election is of pollster-turned politician Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party.

Nitin Waghela
LIVE | Vaishali District Constituencies Result; Counting Begins At 8 AM
LIVE | Vaishali District Constituencies Result; Counting Begins At 8 AM | Image: Republic

14 November 2025 at 10:38 IST

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Leads By 893 Votes From Raghopur Seat

RJD’s Tejashwi leads from Raghopur by 893 votes after round 1/30 of counting. 

14 November 2025 at 10:35 IST

Mahua Election Result LIVE: LJP (RV)'s Sanjay Kumar Singh Increases Lead Margin By 3520 Votes

Mahua Election Result LIVE: Sanjay Kumar Singh from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leads by 3520 votes, Tej Pratap Yadav trails. 
 

14 November 2025 at 10:10 IST

Mahua Election Result LIVE: LJP (RV)'s Sanjay Kumar Singh Leads, Tej Pratap Yadav Trails In 3rd Spot

LJP (RV)'s Sanjay Kumar Singh leads from Mahua, Bihar with a margin of 1409 votes. Janshakti Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav trails at 3rd position. 

14 November 2025 at 10:06 IST

'We Are Going To Win': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav After Leading In Raghopur, Bihar

Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav says, "We are going to win. Thanks to everyone. A change is about to come. We are forming the government". 

14 November 2025 at 09:52 IST

Raja Pakar (SC) Election Result LIVE: Mahendra Ram of Janata Dal (United) Leads, INC Trails

Raja Pakar (SC) Election Result LIVE: Mahendra Ram of Janata Dal (United) leads, INC trails. 

14 November 2025 at 09:49 IST

Patepur (SC) Election Result LIVE: RJD's Prema Chaudhary Leads, BJP Trails

Patepur (SC) Election Result LIVE: RJD's Prema Chaudhary Leads, BJP Trails 

14 November 2025 at 09:47 IST

Mahua Election Live: Sanjay Kumar Singh From Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Leads

Mahua Election Live: Sanjay Kumar Singh from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leads with 1409 votes, RJD trails. 

14 November 2025 at 09:44 IST

Lalganj Election Result Live: RJD's Shivani Shukla Leads, BJP Trails

Lalganj Election Result Live: RJD's Shivani Shukla Leads, BJP Trails 
 

14 November 2025 at 09:37 IST

Hajipur Election Result LIVE: BJP's Awadhesh Singh Leads With 3,309 Votes

Hajipur Election Result LIVE: BJP's Awadhesh Singh leads with a margin of 3,309 votes. 

14 November 2025 at 09:31 IST

Raghopur Election Live: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Continues To Lead In Raghopur

Raghopur Election Live: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav continues to lead in Raghopur.

14 November 2025 at 09:13 IST

Raghopur Election Live: Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) In Lead

Raghopur Election Live: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav continues to lead in Raghopur.

14 November 2025 at 09:11 IST

Mahua Election Result LIVE: Tej Pratap Loses Lead, Trails In Mahua

Mahua Election Result LIVE: Tej Pratap loses lead, trails again in Mahua, Bihar.

14 November 2025 at 09:08 IST

Patepur (SC) Election Result LIVE: RJD's Prema Chaudhary In Lead

Patepur (SC) Election Result LIVE: RJD's Prema Chaudhary In Lead 

14 November 2025 at 08:52 IST

Mahua Election Result LIVE: Tej Pratap Yadav Leads in Mahua

Mahua Election Result LIVE: Tej Pratap Yadav now leads in Mahua, Bihar. 

14 November 2025 at 08:51 IST

Hajipur Election Result LIVE: BJP's Awadhesh Singh In Lead

Hajipur Election Result LIVE: BJP's Awadhesh Singh in lead.

14 November 2025 at 08:41 IST

Lalganj Election Result LIVE

Lalganj Election Result LIVE: Shivani Shukla (RJD) Leads In Lalganj, Bihar. 

14 November 2025 at 08:36 IST

Vaishali Election Live: Ajay Kumar Kushwaha Of RJD In Lead

Ajay Kumar Kushwaha of RJD is leading in Vaishali, Bihar. 

14 November 2025 at 08:27 IST

LIVE: Vaishali – Tej Pratap Trails In Mahua, Tejashwi Leads In Raghopur

LIVE: Vaishali – Tej Pratap Trails In Mahua, Tejashwi Leads In Raghopur 

14 November 2025 at 08:25 IST

Mahua Election Result LIVE: Tej Pratap Yadav trails from Mahua

Mahua Election Result LIVE: Tej Pratap Yadav trails from Mahua

14 November 2025 at 08:22 IST

Mahua Election Result LIVE: Tej Pratap Yadav Leads In Mahua

Mahua Election Result LIVE: Tej Pratap Yadav Leads In Mahua

14 November 2025 at 08:44 IST

Raghopur constituency Result Live: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav In Lead

RJD's Tejashwi Yadav leads in Raghopur constituency in Bihar Election 2025.

14 November 2025 at 10:28 IST

LIVE: Vaishali Election Results 2025: Counting Begins

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Keep tracking the latest in Bihar Elections 2025 here as counting begins across all districts. 

13 November 2025 at 18:48 IST

LIVE Vaishali, Bihar Election 2025: Counting Begins At 8 AM

LIVE Vaishali, Bihar Election 2025: The counting process for all the districts and constituencies in Bihar would start at 8:00 AM. Please stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates. 

Published By : Nitin Waghela

Published On: 14 November 2025 at 07:58 IST