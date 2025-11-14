Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:41 IST
Vaishali Election Live: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Leads In Raghopur, Tej Pratap Yadav Trails In Mahua
Republicworld.com brings to you the fastest results from the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Get Vaishali district constituency results, trends and expert analysis of the high-stake battle between the BJP-JDU-led NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan. The other prominent party in fray this election is of pollster-turned politician Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party.
Republicworld.com brings to you the fastest results from the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Get Vaishali district constituency results, trends and expert analysis of the high-stake battle between the BJP-JDU-led NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan. The other prominent party in fray this election is of pollster-turned politician Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj party. Election results will also decide the fate of PK's new party.
Live Blog
14 November 2025 at 10:38 IST
RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Leads By 893 Votes From Raghopur Seat
RJD’s Tejashwi leads from Raghopur by 893 votes after round 1/30 of counting.
14 November 2025 at 10:35 IST
Mahua Election Result LIVE: LJP (RV)'s Sanjay Kumar Singh Increases Lead Margin By 3520 Votes
Mahua Election Result LIVE: Sanjay Kumar Singh from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leads by 3520 votes, Tej Pratap Yadav trails.
14 November 2025 at 10:10 IST
Mahua Election Result LIVE: LJP (RV)'s Sanjay Kumar Singh Leads, Tej Pratap Yadav Trails In 3rd Spot
LJP (RV)'s Sanjay Kumar Singh leads from Mahua, Bihar with a margin of 1409 votes. Janshakti Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav trails at 3rd position.
14 November 2025 at 10:06 IST
'We Are Going To Win': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav After Leading In Raghopur, Bihar
Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav says, "We are going to win. Thanks to everyone. A change is about to come. We are forming the government".
14 November 2025 at 09:52 IST
Raja Pakar (SC) Election Result LIVE: Mahendra Ram of Janata Dal (United) Leads, INC Trails
Raja Pakar (SC) Election Result LIVE: Mahendra Ram of Janata Dal (United) leads, INC trails.
14 November 2025 at 09:49 IST
Patepur (SC) Election Result LIVE: RJD's Prema Chaudhary Leads, BJP Trails
Patepur (SC) Election Result LIVE: RJD's Prema Chaudhary Leads, BJP Trails
14 November 2025 at 09:47 IST
Mahua Election Live: Sanjay Kumar Singh From Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Leads
Mahua Election Live: Sanjay Kumar Singh from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leads with 1409 votes, RJD trails.
14 November 2025 at 09:44 IST
Lalganj Election Result Live: RJD's Shivani Shukla Leads, BJP Trails
Lalganj Election Result Live: RJD's Shivani Shukla Leads, BJP Trails
14 November 2025 at 09:37 IST
Hajipur Election Result LIVE: BJP's Awadhesh Singh Leads With 3,309 Votes
Hajipur Election Result LIVE: BJP's Awadhesh Singh leads with a margin of 3,309 votes.
14 November 2025 at 09:31 IST
Raghopur Election Live: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Continues To Lead In Raghopur
Raghopur Election Live: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav continues to lead in Raghopur.
14 November 2025 at 09:13 IST
Raghopur Election Live: Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) In Lead
Raghopur Election Live: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav continues to lead in Raghopur.
14 November 2025 at 09:11 IST
Mahua Election Result LIVE: Tej Pratap Loses Lead, Trails In Mahua
Mahua Election Result LIVE: Tej Pratap loses lead, trails again in Mahua, Bihar.
14 November 2025 at 09:08 IST
Patepur (SC) Election Result LIVE: RJD's Prema Chaudhary In Lead
Patepur (SC) Election Result LIVE: RJD's Prema Chaudhary In Lead
14 November 2025 at 08:52 IST
Mahua Election Result LIVE: Tej Pratap Yadav Leads in Mahua
Mahua Election Result LIVE: Tej Pratap Yadav now leads in Mahua, Bihar.
14 November 2025 at 08:51 IST
Hajipur Election Result LIVE: BJP's Awadhesh Singh In Lead
Hajipur Election Result LIVE: BJP's Awadhesh Singh in lead.
14 November 2025 at 08:41 IST
Lalganj Election Result LIVE
Lalganj Election Result LIVE: Shivani Shukla (RJD) Leads In Lalganj, Bihar.
14 November 2025 at 08:36 IST
Vaishali Election Live: Ajay Kumar Kushwaha Of RJD In Lead
Ajay Kumar Kushwaha of RJD is leading in Vaishali, Bihar.
14 November 2025 at 08:27 IST
LIVE: Vaishali – Tej Pratap Trails In Mahua, Tejashwi Leads In Raghopur
LIVE: Vaishali – Tej Pratap Trails In Mahua, Tejashwi Leads In Raghopur
14 November 2025 at 08:25 IST
Mahua Election Result LIVE: Tej Pratap Yadav trails from Mahua
Mahua Election Result LIVE: Tej Pratap Yadav trails from Mahua
14 November 2025 at 08:22 IST
Mahua Election Result LIVE: Tej Pratap Yadav Leads In Mahua
Mahua Election Result LIVE: Tej Pratap Yadav Leads In Mahua
14 November 2025 at 08:44 IST
Raghopur constituency Result Live: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav In Lead
RJD's Tejashwi Yadav leads in Raghopur constituency in Bihar Election 2025.
14 November 2025 at 10:28 IST
LIVE: Vaishali Election Results 2025: Counting Begins
Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE Updates: Keep tracking the latest in Bihar Elections 2025 here as counting begins across all districts.
13 November 2025 at 18:48 IST
LIVE Vaishali, Bihar Election 2025: Counting Begins At 8 AM
LIVE Vaishali, Bihar Election 2025: The counting process for all the districts and constituencies in Bihar would start at 8:00 AM. Please stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates.
