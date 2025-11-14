Vaishali Election Live: RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Leads In Raghopur, Tej Pratap Yadav Trails In Mahua

LIVE | Vaishali District Constituencies Result; Counting Begins At 8 AM | Image: Republic

Republicworld.com brings to you the fastest results from the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Get Vaishali district constituency results, trends and expert analysis of the high-stake battle between the BJP-JDU-led NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan. The other prominent party in fray this election is of pollster-turned politician Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party. Election results will also decide the fate of PK’s new party.