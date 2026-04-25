'Lives In Luxurious Way': BJP Shares Arvind Kejriwal's ‘Sheesh Mahal 2’ Images With Rahman Dakait Jibe, AAP Issues Rebuttal

New Delhi: A day after Raghav Chadha and six other MPs from Rajya Sabha left the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in a scathing critique on Saturday, likened AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to "Rehman Dakait"- the notorious antagonist from the Bollywood blockbuster Dhurandhar.

BJP further alleged that the Chief Minister had constructed a second "Sheesh Mahal," intensifying the political standoff between the two parties.

During a press conference, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma accused Arvind Kejriwal of adopting an extravagant lifestyle, suggesting a sharp contradiction to his former public image of simplicity.

‘One who betrayed…’

The BJP leader said, "One who betrayed people of Delhi, who came to power in the name of Anna Hazare, showing pictures of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh. One who said I will not take residence and car from the government is Delhi's Rahman Dakait. We will today show you Sheesh Mahal part two."

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He added, "He made sheesh mahal that too at the time when Delhi's public was suffering from COVID. An extension was also being created for Rs 70 crore. After losing elections, he went to Punjab. Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain, Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia took possession of government residences near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence. Bhagwant Mann is tense with these people."

He recalled Kejriwal's promise of leading a life of a common man without using government facilities, and said, "Now, when he got a new bungalow at 95 Lodhi Estate. When the pictures of it came out, we were astonished. The man who said he would live simply today lives in a luxurious manner. This is a government-allocated house, but the money invested in this house is not government funds. Last time he said that the PWD invested the money, but in this house, every penny invested is private money. His own bedroom is looking like Goa's 7-star hotel room. There are a total of five bedrooms."

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AAP terms it fake

In a firm rebuttal, AAP dismissed the images released by the BJP as fabrications. AAP leader Sanjay Singh doubled down on the defense, challenging Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Parvesh Sahib Singh to grant the public similar access to their own private residences.

"All the pictures released by Pravesh Verma are fake. They are not pictures of Kejriwal ji's house. To find out whose house is how luxurious, Rekha Gupta ji and LG sahib should open their own houses, and Kejriwal ji will open his house. The public will decide for itself," AAP leader Atishi said on X.

Why the row?

This comes after former Delhi CM shifted to a new Type-VII government bungalow at 95, Lodhi Estate in the national capital.