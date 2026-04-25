‘Remove It...You Can’t Write Exam’: Row In Bengaluru as Students Forced to Remove Sacred Thread At CET Centre

New Delhi: A major controversy has emerged at a Bengaluru college following allegations that five Brahmin students were required to remove their sacred threads (Janeu/Yajnopaveetha) as a prerequisite for entering the Common Entrance Test (CET) hall. The incident has triggered a heated debate over the balance between strict examination security protocols and the protection of students' religious sentiments.

In response to formal complaints lodged by parents, the police have registered an FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for offenses related to disturbing communal harmony. Additionally, the college administration has suspended three professors pending further investigation into the matter.

What was BJP's reaction

The BJP seized on the incident to criticize the Congress-led Karnataka government, labeling the administration "anti-Hindu." In response to the growing political friction, the state government has officially ordered a formal probe into the matter.

“You have to remove it…”

A student as quoted by ANI said, "I went to the center around 9.40 am. I kept the bag in the room and they didn't allow me because they saw my 'Janeu'. They started telling that you have to remove it. If you don't remove, we can't allow you to write the exam...Around seven students were also asked to remove their Janeu. We had no option so we removed it...I felt very sad. I could not write the CET exam properly...This happened yesterday..."

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Facing no other alternative, the student complied with the instructions provided by the invigilators.

New allegations have surfaced

Notably, despite the government's assurance during a similar controversy last year that sacred threads would not be removed during the CET, new allegations have surfaced. Students reported that invigilators also required the removal of Mauli (Kalava)- the red and yellow sacred threads traditionally tied around the wrist.

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Meanwhile, Karnataka Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar commented on the episode stating, "Despite clear guidelines and special officers deployed to oversee dress codes, the issue has repeated, raising doubts about whether it was intentional."

Adding further he said, "The government described the act as a violation of human rights and privacy, stressing that no student should be forced to choose between faith and education."

Sudhakar said, "A complaint has been directed to be filed against the exam centre management, and the Deputy Commissioner has been asked to take action. Authorities are also examining legal provisions to ensure stricter enforcement so that such incidents do not repeat in future examinations," as per ANI.

Similar incident last year

In a similar case last year, a protest had broken out outside a NEET examination centre in Kalaburagi in May (2025) after a candidate was allegedly asked to remove his sacred thread, characteristically worn by Brahmins ("Janeu"), before being allowed to appear for the test.

The incident occurred at the St. Mary's School exam centre, triggering outrage from members of the Brahmin community, who accused the staff of religious insensitivity.

The candidate's father, recounted the events. "The child had gone in for counselling about half an hour ago. What happened was that the child had a sacred thread (called 'Janivaar' or 'Janeu') worn according to our religion, and someone from the staff told him to remove it before entering. The child was crying and told us that he had to remove the thread to be allowed inside. He came outside crying and gave it to me (his father). I was standing outside the gate. I asked to go inside but was not allowed."