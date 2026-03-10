Lizard Falls In Food Served At Coimbatore Govt School, 43 Kids Hospitalised

Coimbatore: 43 students fell ill after eating food contaminated by a lizard at a school. The students, 30 boys and 13 girls, are undergoing treatment at a government hospital and are currently stable.

M Sivaguru Prabhakaran, Commissioner of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), confirmed on Tuesday that 43 students fell ill after consuming food allegedly contaminated by a lizard at a local school. The incident led to a swift emergency response, with 30 boys and 13 girls being rushed to the government hospital for medical attention.

He added that the students will remain under medical observation until 9 PM and that all of them are currently stable.

"All the students are currently stable and doing well, and treatment is being provided under the supervision of a team of five doctors," Prabhakaran said.

Following the incident, the CCMC has initiated a formal investigation into the school's catering and hygiene standards. A thorough inspection of the school's kitchen facilities will be conducted. "Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings," Prabhakaran emphasised.

